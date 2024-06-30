Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Dave Grohl's Family Life Includes a Wife, Three Kids, and Even an Ex-Wife "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate," he said. By Alex West Jun. 30 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rockstar Dave Grohl might lead a wild life, but he still makes time for his family. Despite the stereotype that touring musicians can't be held down, Dave is wifed up.

The star is known as the founder of the Foo Fighters and drummer of Nirvana. Over the course of his career, he's had two wives and three children. Let's learn a bit more about the family.

Source: Getty Images Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Is Dave Grohl married?

Dave Grohl is married to Jordyn Blum who wasn't certain that they would work out. The pair originally met at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood, California. "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling," he confessed to ELLE.

After the silence, Jordyn thought he moved on and dropped her expectations. Eventually, Dave came around. He explained: "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"

Source: Getty Images

Their relationship tends to fly under the radar, though, since they both prefer somewhat of a private life. Nonetheless, Jordyn is still accepting of the rockstar's career. After all, she did work as a producer at MTV for a while, so she knows all about the industry.

Jordyn even worked on some of the band's projects, appearing in the music video for "White Limo" and co-directing the Walk a Line music video, including some behind-the-scenes tour footage.

Does Dave Grohl have kids?

Dave and Jordyn share three children together — Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting," he told People.

At first, Dave was keeping his fatherhood private, not letting the world know. However, his late bandmate, Taylor Hawkins, accidentally spilled the beans. "We're going to be touring Europe in January and February, but we've got to be home by March, because Dave and his wife are having a baby. But I probably wasn't supposed to tell you that," he told MTV in 2006.

All these years later, Violet is very grown up and has even joined her father on stage before. The pair's second child, Harper, arrived in 2009 and, according to a statement from Dave shared with TODAY, she was "7 lbs. 8 oz., 20-inches long and loud as hell."

Their youngest child arrived on Aug. 1, 2014. "I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days," he told TIME.

Who is Dave Grohl's ex-wife?

Dave fell in love once before, but things didn't quite pan out. The musician married Jennifer Youngblood in 1994. According to The Guardian, their marriage ended in 1997, following his admitted infidelities.