Home > Entertainment > Music Dave Grohl Was Called a "Womanizer" to 'Rolling Stone' in 1992 "Dave's just psyched. He's 22, and he's a womanizer, and he's just: 'Score!" By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET

Foo Fighters frontman and former drummer of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, has given off the image of a family man in recent years. Since his wedding to Jordyn Blum in 2003, he'd been a devout father to their three children, but now there's a fourth daughter in the mix -- and she was born out of wedlock.

The incident, which Dave addressed in a post on his Instagram, has had many fans of his music combing through previous interviews, looking for any signs of who the woman could be or what caused him to make this seemingly out-of-character decision. In 1992, a friend of Nirvana claimed Dave was a "womanizer" when speaking with Rolling Stone -- but does this assessment hold up?

A friend of the band Nirvana claimed Dave Grohl was a "womanizer" in 1992.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, which was mostly a profile of the late frontman Kurt Cobain, friend Nils Bernstein commented on the band's meteoric success and how their album was climbing the charts at the time. “Dave’s just psyched,” Nils told the outlet. “He’s 22, and he’s a womanizer, and he’s just: ‘Score!”

Despite these claims from the friend who used to handle Nirvana's fan mail, there are only a few pieces of his history that indicate he may have been a womanizer. For much of his career, he's been referred to as the "nicest man in rock," but his early days in the industry have some smears. Before his first (and short-lived) marriage to Jennifer Youngblood, Dave reportedly broke up with his then-girlfriend Louise Post via phone call for a chance with actress Winona Ryder.