Dave Grohl Has a Fourth Child out of Marriage — but With Who? "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl revealed in an Instagram post that he's now the father of a new baby daughter — but it's not with his wife, Jordyn Blum. In a messy move, Dave shared that he welcomed a new child out of wedlock, leading to plenty of questions from his fans.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote in the post. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." Who is Dave's new baby's mother? Here's what we know about the mystery woman.

Who is Dave Grohl's new baby mother?

At this time, Dave has not shared any other details about his new daughter, and he has specifically avoided sharing anything that would indicate who the new mother is. The musician has been vocal about his love for his wife and the support she's provided him throughout his long career on stage, making this news a shock for many. Comments on Dave's announcement post are turned off, so at this time, there are no additional clues to go off of.

Dave and his wife, Jordyn, have been married since 2003.

This new daughter marked the fourth child of Dave's, as he has three other children he shares with his wife, Jordyn. The pair are parents to Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively. Before their marriage, Jordyn was a model and television producer, working at MTV when she met Dave in 2001.