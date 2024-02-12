Dave Grohl’s Money Is “All Moldy and Smelly” in His Bank Account
It may not sound very rock ’n’ roll, but this Foo Fighters musicians saves his millions, drives a family car, and lives in a “just big enough” house.
If reports of Dave Grohl’s net worth are to be believed, the Foo Fighters frontman is well on his way to billionaire status. But you won’t find him buying private jets or building an underground compound in Hawaii.
Instead, Dave keeps his millions in the bank and prioritizes having fun over making money. Here are details about the musician’s fortune and his spendthrift lifestyle.
Dave Grohl’s net worth comes from decades in the music biz.
Dave hit the big time as a dummer for Nirvana after joining the group in 1990. Following the death of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain in 1994, Dave formed the Foo Fighters as a solo project. (He even played all the instruments on Foo Fighters’ 1995 debuts, save for one guitar part on one song, according to his Recording Academy profile.)
The Foo Fighters’ first seven studio albums — their 1995 self-titled debut, “The Colour and the Shape” (1997), “There Is Nothing Left to Lose” (1999), “One by One” (2002), “In Your Honor” (2005), “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace” (2007), and “Wasting Light” (2011) — all went Platinum. Five of their albums reached the Billboard 200 — “Wasting Light” even hit No. 1 — and they’ve earned 15 Grammy Awards.
After all that success, Dave’s net worth is $330 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Dave Grohl
Musician
Net worth: $330 million (reported)
Dave Grohl is the lead singer of the rock band Foo Fighters and a guitarist and songwriter for the group. He was also a drummer for the rock band Nirvana.
Date of birth: Jan. 14, 1969
Birthplace: Warren, Ohio
Parents: Virginia & James Grohl
Marriages: Jennifer Leigh Youngblood (m. 1994, div. 1997), Jordyn Blum (m. 2003)
Children: Violet (b. 2006), Harper (b. 2009), and Ophelia (b. 2014)
But he’s not a big spender.
In a now-offline 2017 interview with The Red Bulletin, Dave said that he saves the money he earns. “It goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly,” he said at the time, per CNBC Make It.
The rock star doesn’t flaunt his wealth either, from the sound of it. “I drive a family car — not a monster SUV, but a family car that fits five people,” he told the magazine. “I’ve got a house that is just big enough, too. … I don’t waste my time thinking about how I could make more when I already got enough. I’m not a banker, I’m a musician.”
Dave spoke along similar lines in another Red Bulletin interview from 2017. “I may not come from a rich family, but I’ve never had to worry about survival,” he said. “In that sense, fun has always been the priority for me, along with things that help me move forward as a person and as a musician. I don’t need even more money, cars, and gold chains — they don’t make you happy. And I’d rather be happy than stinking rich. OK, I might be rich, but I don’t stink.”