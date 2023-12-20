Home > News > Human Interest Meme Mania Erupts as Mark Zuckerberg's Hawaii Compound Takes Social Media by Storm Amid news that Mark Zuckerberg is building himself an underground compound in Hawaii, a new batch of memes have emerged. Here are some of the best. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 20 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In a startling revelation, Wired recently exposed Mark Zuckerberg's jaw-dropping scheme to build a massive $100 million Hawaiian compound, boasting an underground bunker, self-sustaining food, and energy sources. The covert nature of this raises eyebrows and fuels speculation that the billionaire might be preparing for a doomsday scenario.

As the masses ponder whether the Meta founder is privy to some ominous information, a wave of darkly humorous memes has flooded our social media feeds. Brace yourselves for a dose of twisted laughter as we unveil the top eight memes that encapsulate the surreal situation. Check them out below!

What do you think?

is it a good sign or a bad sign when billionaires are going underground like cats before a storm https://t.co/dwL6yfn0EB — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 19, 2023

While it might be tempting to dismiss this as a billionaire's eccentricity, this could be Zuckerberg's unconventional solution to stave off boredom. With his immense wealth, it's not surprising that he'd work on something this absurd, wouldn't you agree? However, the alternative narrative suggests a more alarming motive — a genuine fear driving him to believe that his underground bunker holds the key to survival in a scary future.

This sounds like something straight out of a film...

In 2050 the world will consist of 31 billionaires dotted around the globe in underground bunkers. They will enjoy a prosperous 11 year civilization. One will go to Mars, where he will discover there are even fewer people to make him Kombucha and lattes. There, he will perish. https://t.co/53Cho9a4nW — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 19, 2023

No lies here — this scenario could make for a gripping movie. Would you tune in? The plot is bizarrely fascinating, although we all know it's just a far-fetched fantasy... or is it?

The real-life Alvar Hanso.

OK, is Zuckerberg oblivious to the cautionary tales of shows like Lost? What on earth is going through his mind?!

We highly doubt Zuckerberg would be smart enough to include a tanning bed.

Please tell me it includes a tanning bed. https://t.co/lTDcCcAwK2 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 20, 2023

Within the dim confines of Zuckerberg's compound, inhabitants are destined for a life of misery and a complexion that makes "pale AF" seem like a compliment. Perhaps the Facebook CEO's penchant for the bunker is not just about vanity; it might be a desperate bid to continue evading the sun's rays that he seemingly fears.

The fiction we enjoy has officially been unveiled as nonfiction.

andy from a murder at the end of the world: https://t.co/nZAZeHNYVp — 🥤 (@abdoincolor) December 17, 2023

The nail-biting finale of A Murder at the End of the World primarily unfolded in the high-tech billionaire Andy Ronson's (Clive Owen) underground bunker — ring a bell? It certainly does! Frankly, the limited series as a whole appears to be a chilling echo of Zuckerberg's endeavors and those of a select cadre of billionaire titans.

Once again, the fiction we love is no longer just fiction — it's real life.

Well, it seems May (Kiersey Clemons) hit the nail on the head in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

"Pink Friday 2" is more important than the end of the world.

Whatever’s going on let it happen after Nicki tour, cause I’ll be pissed https://t.co/oetUM6wZCz — ₊⊹ (@ewhure) December 18, 2023

Listen, the "Queen of Rap" has been absent from the touring scene for almost half a decade. So, if the apocalypse is imminent, can it at least wait until after Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"? Our tickets are in hand, and nothing, not even Zuckerberg's underground compound, will keep us from witnessing the spectacle.

We would pass on staying in Zuckerberg's underground compound.

Me looking for the roommate wanted ad on craigslist. https://t.co/RihwWs2VyR pic.twitter.com/8CZf70dGmv — Don Cozy. (@DontMindGrimey) December 17, 2023