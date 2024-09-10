Home > Entertainment > Music Dave Grohl Admits He's the Father of a New Daughter "Born Outside of My Marriage" "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the singer said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 10 2024, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: mega

Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has become somewhat of a storyteller — and we don't just mean through his music. In 2020, Dave created an Instagram account called "Dave's True Stories" dedicated to sharing tales from his life of rock and roll. From memorable childhood moments to behind-the-scenes glimpses into his music career, Dave has bared his soul with his social media audience for over four years now, and even published a book of his stories in 2021.

However, after almost a year of inactivity on the account, Dave took to "Dave's True Stories" to share something new with his fans — and this time, it wasn't quite as sweet. In fact, on Sept. 10, 2024, he used the page to admit to cheating on his wife and fathering a new baby daughter "outside of his marriage." Now that this information has come to light, folks want to know more about his personal life and the children he shares with his wife, Jordyn.

Dave Grohl already had three daughters before his infidelity resulted in another.

Given the current situation, it's worth noting that Dave and his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, divorced in 1997 after one year of marriage due to Dave's self-admitted infidelity. Now, Dave and his current wife, Jordyn Blum, have been married since 2003 and seemed to be doing well from an outsider's perspective.

Dave and Jordyn have three daughters together: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Dave and his daughters appear to have always had a close relationship, with all three of them regularly making red carpet appearances with their famous father.

In fact, their oldest, Violet, has even appeared onstage to sing with her dad. At the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, she and her father sang the song "Show Me How," and Dave gushed about his love for his daughter, calling her his "favorite singer in the world," per People. Now, however, Violet seems to have deactivated her Instagram account following the announcement of her father's cheating scandal.

Source: Mega Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl.

In his Instagram post, Dave mentioned his love for his family, who have supported him throughout his career. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he shared. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together."

Who is the mother of Dave's new baby?

As of writing, Dave has not shared any additional information on the identity of the mother of his new daughter. The comments on his Instagram post are also turned off, leaving little room for speculation from fans and the public. He hasn't been spotted with any mystery women lately, successfully keeping his infidelity under wraps.