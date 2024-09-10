Home > Entertainment > Music Who Was Dave Grohl's First Wife? A Look at His Marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood Jennifer took the cover photo for the Foo Fighters' debut album. By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: The Sun/News Licensing/Mega

Amid the news that Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl fathered a baby outside of his marriage, many were curious to learn more about his wife, as well as his surprise baby mama/mistress — but a lot of folks were also wondering about the musician's first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Jennifer, and what is known about her and Dave's relationship? Here's what we know about the ex-spouses' short-lived marriage, which happened in the mid-'90s.

Source: YouTube Dave Grohl and Jennifer Leigh Youngblood make a cameo on a 1996 episode of 'The X-Files'

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl's first wife was Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.

According to reports, Jennifer is a photographer who married Dave back in 1994. She even took the photograph for the cover of the Foo Fighters' 1995 self-titled debut album. But the couple separated in 1996, and were divorced the following year. Per The Guardian, Dave has admitted in the past that his infidelity contributed to his divorce.

"I was 25, my wife was even younger," Dave reflected to Melody Maker in 1999 (via NME). "We weren’t ready to get married. I miss her a ton, she’s the funniest g--damn weirdo you ever met in your life. Absolutely adorable. It would have been better had we not got married. But you live and you learn."

Article continues below advertisement

In 1996, Dave actually appeared alongside Jennifer in an episode of The X-Files. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Season 3, Episode 17, and the YouTube channel RockTV channel posted a video from the ep:

Article continues below advertisement

There are also some random photos of Dave and Jennifer that have been posted to the Nirvana subreddit over the years. In one of the photos, apparently from 1993, Dave is wearing a backwards baseball cap and a Mudhoney T-shirt while his arm is around Jennifer, who's wearing a pinkish-reddish dress. In another pic, also apparently from 1993, the couple is posing alongside the Breeders drummer Jim Macpherson. "It's amazing how few pics of [Dave and Jennifer] are out there," someone commented under one of the pics.

"They split while he was making The Colour and the Shape, that album is basically about him going through that," another fan wrote of the Foo Fighters' smash sophomore record.

Article continues below advertisement