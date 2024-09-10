Who Was Dave Grohl's First Wife? A Look at His Marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood
Jennifer took the cover photo for the Foo Fighters' debut album.
Amid the news that Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl fathered a baby outside of his marriage, many were curious to learn more about his wife, as well as his surprise baby mama/mistress — but a lot of folks were also wondering about the musician's first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.
So, who is Jennifer, and what is known about her and Dave's relationship? Here's what we know about the ex-spouses' short-lived marriage, which happened in the mid-'90s.
Dave Grohl's first wife was Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.
According to reports, Jennifer is a photographer who married Dave back in 1994. She even took the photograph for the cover of the Foo Fighters' 1995 self-titled debut album. But the couple separated in 1996, and were divorced the following year.
Per The Guardian, Dave has admitted in the past that his infidelity contributed to his divorce.
"I was 25, my wife was even younger," Dave reflected to Melody Maker in 1999 (via NME). "We weren’t ready to get married. I miss her a ton, she’s the funniest g--damn weirdo you ever met in your life. Absolutely adorable. It would have been better had we not got married. But you live and you learn."
In 1996, Dave actually appeared alongside Jennifer in an episode of The X-Files. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from Season 3, Episode 17, and the YouTube channel RockTV channel posted a video from the ep:
There are also some random photos of Dave and Jennifer that have been posted to the Nirvana subreddit over the years. In one of the photos, apparently from 1993, Dave is wearing a backwards baseball cap and a Mudhoney T-shirt while his arm is around Jennifer, who's wearing a pinkish-reddish dress. In another pic, also apparently from 1993, the couple is posing alongside the Breeders drummer Jim Macpherson.
"It's amazing how few pics of [Dave and Jennifer] are out there," someone commented under one of the pics.
"They split while he was making The Colour and the Shape, that album is basically about him going through that," another fan wrote of the Foo Fighters' smash sophomore record.
"Took me some time to connect the dots, the album starts out with Dave being scared s--tless about being alone, then goes through all the stages of anger / grief and then acceptance... the album starts out with 'Doll,' a song him being worried and ends with 'New Way Home'; 'I’m not scared, I’ve felt like this on my way home.' No clue why they broke up, but I’ve heard everything from Dave cheating on her to him being broke and homeless."
Someone replied to this with: "Pretty sure he wasn’t broke and homeless, after Nirvana and the first Foo Fighters album."