Let's Review Russell Brand's Relationship History Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

On the heels of actor Danny Masterson's imprisonment for sexual assault he committed many years earlier, another big-name celebrity made the news in September 2023 following accusations of raping women some time ago. Russell Brand has adamantly denied the accusations of several women, one of whom was only 16 at the time of the alleged assault.

Russell claims that all of his relationships have been consensual. So, from dating supermodels to marrying an old flame, let's explore who the actor has been linked to over the years.

Source: Getty Images Kate Moss pictured in 2006

Kate Moss

Truth be told, Russell has reportedly dated a virtual who's who of models, with Kate Moss being one of the most famous. The two were linked in 2006, almost a decade after she was coupled up with Johnny Depp.

Around this same time, the British comedian was also supposedly seeing his now-wife, Laura Gallacher. But they wouldn't get back together for years afterwards. He also may have gotten romantic with Courtney Love in 2006.

Georgina Baillie pictured in 2008

Georgina Baillie

Georgina Baillie dated Russell Brand when she was 20 and he was 30, from 2008 to 2009. The actress later reflected on their relationship to The Mirror after the accusations against Russell made headlines in September 2023: “I thought I was just a 20-year-old girl at a party but looking back on it years later I was already in the throes of addiction myself," she said. "I was really lost back then."

After the two broke up, Georgina became inadvertently involved in a scandal involving Russell and his radio co-host at the time, Jonathan Ross. Russell and Jonathan made a prank call to Georgina's grandfather, Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, and left lewd messages on Andrew's answering machine, including comments about Russell's relationship with Georgina.

Georgina reflected on this as well in her interview with The Mirror: “After Sachsgate, Russell made millions of pounds doing a stand-up routine about it and that was very hard and painful for me — I was the butt of the joke. I was young and didn't know how to process it and I turned to drink and drugs,” she said.

Russell was also linked to actress Teresa Palmer in 2008 as well as reality star Holly Madison in 2009.

Source: Getty Images Russell Brand and Katy Perry

Katy Perry

As most fans know, Russell was famously wed to singer Katy Perry, who is now with Orlando Bloom. It was 2009 when the pop star and the actor met on the set of Get Him to the Greek, per Hello!

They memorably said "I do" in a luxe ceremony in India in 2010, but by 2011, the marriage was kaput, with Katy confessing that her husband broke off their relationship in a text.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, the American Idol judge said about the marriage, "At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

She also perhaps presciently added, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that.”

Source: Getty Images Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell

Russell too moved on from his brief marriage to Katy, and was soon linked to the Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell (now Horner). Indeed by 2012, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was dating a new pop star: Ginger Spice.

The Mirror reported that the fling only lasted two weeks, with the known lothario having lost interest. “Geri was smitten but things have petered out a tad," a source told the outlet at the time. No worries — because Russell was also reportedly dating a bevy of other models and actresses soon after.

Source: Getty Images Jemima Khan

Jemima Khan

If the name Jemima Khan sounds familiar, that's because the socialite was coupled up with actor Hugh Grant for three years in the mid-2000s. Then, from 2013 to 2014, Jemima dated Russell, but the affair didn't last, with a source telling the Daily Mail at the end of the romance, "The relationship has simply run its course."

Source: Getty Images Laura (Gallacher) Brand and Russell Brand

Laura (Gallacher) Brand

In 2017, Russell circled back to Laura Gallacher, whom he dated back in 2006, but actually knew long before this. According to The U.S. Sun, the actor and daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher also hooked up as teens.