Kate was much different than her counterparts, often described as waif-like. Eventually, the term heroin-chic entered the lexicon and everyone pretended that was a perfectly fine descriptor.

The ad campaign that catapulted Kate Moss into the public eye was a Calvin Klein ad with Mark Wahlberg. After that, she was everywhere, including on the arm of Johnny Depp.

Now she is going to have to testify at his defamation trial. It's been a quarter of a century since they broke up and she has long since moved on.