Elizabeth Marz Claims Johnny Depp Drunkenly Charged at Her With a Wine Bottle

Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard has seen a number of pre-recorded testimonies from individuals who did not appear in court, like Heard's former acting coach Kristy Sexton and her friend Elizabeth Marz, who has reportedly been friends with Heard for approximately 10 years.
But who is Elizabeth Marz? What is her connection to Amber Heard? Is she connected to Johnny Depp in any way? We have all the details you need.
Who is Amber Heard's friend Elizabeth Marz?
She continues, "I help to identify recurring themes and patterns that prevent forward movement, and create a safe container of commitment where the inner work is used as a tool to step into the life you desire and deserve!"
She says her method fosters "one’s ability to be completely self-governing. To commit to making decisions out of love, independent of the influence or validation of others. To be proud of your own authentic expression so as not to be swayed off your path and instead inspire others to do the same."
In her testimony, Elizabeth Marz details an incident she claims to have witnessed.
On May 18, 2022, Elizabeth's taped deposition was shown to the court. While answering questions from Amber's legal counsel, she stated that while she was at Johnny and Amber's home with the Pineapple Express actress, Johnny entered the home visibly drunk, gripping a bottle of wine.
This was allegedly the same night that Johnny Depp was said to have struck ex-wife Amber Heard in their Los Angeles penthouse. Marz said that she was so frightened by Johnny's behavior that she hid out in the penthouse's communal gym area. She also claimed he "charged" at her.
She went on to describe Depp that evening as "sloppy, and all over the place ... combative and angry." "He ran into the unit, and it scared the s--t out of me because he was wasted and screaming," she said. "If there's a grown ass man coming at you and saying, 'Get your b---h outta here,' and swinging a magnum-sized bottle of wine I'm sure anyone ... would run out."
In her testimony, Elizabeth also added that upon seeing Amber after the incident, the actress has signs of injury on her face. "Her face was red and swollen. It looked like she had been hit in some way," she said.