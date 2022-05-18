Did Amber Heard "Storm" Out of Court? Some Viewers Say So

The $50 million defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has yielded a series of sound bites, smash-cut TikTok videos, and lurid details that will probably be referenced in years to come. From the ridicule Amber sustained for her "bad acting" on the stand, to the fact she's been accused of defecating on Johnny's bed, the court of public opinion doesn't seem to be in the Aquaman star's favor.

And now people are saying she stormed out of court following a series of consistently rebuffed questioning on the part of her legal counsel.