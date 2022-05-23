Johnny Depp's Famous Ex-Girlfriend Is Taking the Stand in the Depp vs. Heard Trial

Over the last weeks, spectators have watched the years-long relationship between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard unfold on national television.

The two have been embroiled in a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that centers around Amber's 2018 op-ed in the The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

And according to her, she isn’t the only woman who has been a victim of Johnny’s alleged abuse.