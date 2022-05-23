Johnny Depp's Famous Ex-Girlfriend Is Taking the Stand in the Depp vs. Heard Trial

Johnny Depp's Famous Ex-Girlfriend Is Taking the Stand in the Depp vs. Heard TrialBy Pretty Honore
May 23 2022, Published 7:11 p.m. ET
Over the last weeks, spectators have watched the years-long relationship between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard unfold on national television.
The two have been embroiled in a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that centers around Amber's 2018 op-ed in the The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.
And according to her, she isn’t the only woman who has been a victim of Johnny’s alleged abuse.
In court, Amber recalled a rumor that Johnny had allegedly pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. Now, fans are wondering what really happened. Here’s what we know about the rumored incident.
Did Johnny Depp push Kate Moss down the stairs? Amber Heard mentioned the alleged incident in court.
Along with several witnesses, both litigants were called to the stand during the trial in Virginia.
During their testimonies, both Johnny and Amber made serious allegations against each other, one of which involved Johnny’s supermodel ex-girlfriend. According to Amber, Johnny was engaged in an argument with her sister — Whitney Henriquez — and their confrontation turned volatile.
"[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her, “ she recalled. “...I don't hesitate, i don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."
She continued: "And I swung at him. In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, like actually hit him. Square in the face. He didn't push my sister down the stairs."
Previously, when Amber testified in 2020 during Johnny's trial against the U.K.'s Sun newspaper for libel, she spoke about the fight involving Whitney and Johnny, telling the court at the time (per the Mirror): "I heard the rumor he pushed an ex-girlfriend down the stairs — I think it was Kate Moss — and that was fresh in my mind ... So I reacted quickly."
Will Kate Moss testify in the Depp vs. Heard trial?
Kate was not previously expected to testify, as "the rumored staircase incident wasn’t related to a specific accusation in the Virginia case," per the New York Post.
But Amber’s mention of the alleged staircase incident changed everything. According to reports, Kate — who dated Johnny from 1994 to 1997 — will be called to the stand on Wednesday, May 25.
Sources told the outlet that Kate "has always been supportive" of Johnny. Legal experts also told the Post that Johnny's team believes Kate could possibly help their case and put the staircase rumor to rest.
In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, Kate called her breakup with Johnny a “nightmare.”
“Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!” she said of her ex-lover. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said.”
“Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” she added.
Johnny and Kate’s fiasco at the Mark Hotel may be called into question. In 1994, Johnny was arrested for criminal mischief after he and Kate had a blowout fight that left their hotel room in shambles. Kate reportedly was not injured.