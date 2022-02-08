Why Did the Spice Girls Break Up? What if We Told You They Never Really Did?By Kori Williams
Feb. 8 2022, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
When it comes to girl groups, there's no one else like the Spice Girls. The best-selling girl group of all time has sold hundreds of millions of albums and has fans all over the world. At the height of their fame in the 1990s, they were everywhere traveling all the time. But it seemed like it was all about to come crashing down when Geraldine "Geri" Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice) unexpectedly left.
For years, the Spice Girls stopped making music together. Although they did do a reunion tour years later, it has also been years since the group has performed together. But why did they break up? It's not over yet — and they could go on tour in 2023.
So, why did the Spice Girls break up?
According to Metro, the Spice Girls never officially broke up. In December 2000, they announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus but assured fans they would be back. As time went on, though, and fans saw the girls individually focus on their own solo careers, it seemed like even though the group never truly left us, they wouldn't be making music again together.
In the meantime, even though fans weren't getting new Spice Girls music, the members were releasing solo albums. Mel B. (or Scary Spice) released the albums Hot and L.A. State of Mind. Emma Burton (or Baby Spice) released three albums: A Girl Like Me, Free Me, and Life in Mono. Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) made music during the hiatus as well, releasing a solo album in 2001.
Mel C. (or Sporty Spice) is still releasing music of her own. She's released eight albums so far. Her last one, titled Melanie C, came out in 2020. And even though Geri officially left the Spice Girls, she did release music on her own as well and came out with three albums.
But in June 2007, Spice Girls fans got what they were waiting for. The group had announced they would return for the Return of the Spice Girls tour that took place from December of that year to February 2008. "I think for us it was about celebrating the past, enjoying each other, and it's about our fans. It was the right time," Geri told the BBC in 2007.
Why did Ginger Spice leave the Spice Girls?
Geri left the Spice Girls in 1998, and it was a huge story in the news back then. At first, it was said she left because she was no longer getting along with the other members of the group. A June 1998 article from Rolling Stone said they had heated arguments while flying across the world together. Plus, she had already missed shows they had scheduled to perform.
Eventually, through her lawyer, Geri made a statement about her departure from the Spice Girls. "Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls," the May 1998 statement read. "This is because of differences between us. I’m sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best."
But an article at that time from the Independent said that being in the girl group had left her "disillusioned and exhausted."
Now, Geri is back with the group and performed with them on their return tour, though Victoria was noticeably absent. But Mel B still has hope. She would like the group to get back together for a tour in 2023 and wants Victoria to join them then.