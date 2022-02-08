Why Did the Spice Girls Break Up? What if We Told You They Never Really Did?

Eventually, through her lawyer, Geri made a statement about her departure from the Spice Girls. "Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls," the May 1998 statement read. "This is because of differences between us. I’m sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best."

But an article at that time from the Independent said that being in the girl group had left her "disillusioned and exhausted."