Danny Masterson's Resurfaced Conan O'Brien Interview Is Raising Eyebrows

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but Conan O'Brien seemingly hinted at the actor's downfall years ago. Here's how it all went down!

Sep. 7 2023, Published 10:19 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix "The Ranch: Part 3"
Source: Getty

Former “That 70s Show” star, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on September 7, according to The Associated Press. The sentence comes after the actor was found guilty of raping two women in California, nearly 20 years ago. Danny did not take the stand during his trial, and he refused to make a statement during his sentencing. Now, internet users have unearthed an interview Danny did with Conan O’Brien in 2004, and its very telling.

The charges against Danny first resulted in a mistrial, which ended in December 2022. In January, prosecutors retried the sitcom actor on three rape counts. Danny was found guilty on two of the charges, but jurors could not reach a decision on one count. Ahead of Danny’s sentencing, the victims asked the judge to hand down a harsh penalty.

Danny Masterson is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020
Source: Getty
Jane Doe #1 said that the former actor “Has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.” Jane Doe #2 added, “When you raped me, you stole from me…That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

As Danny prepares for his lengthy prison sentence, some are calling attention to an awkward moment the actor had during an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Here’s what went down.

Conan O’Brien called out Danny Masterson for making a crude joke.

Long before he was formally charged and found guilty of rape, Danny appeared on Conan’s late-night talk show and made a very awkward remark. During the interview, Conan asked the actor why he did not have a Long Island accent, and Danny had an eyebrow-raising response.

Source: YouTube/Bobblehead Conan

“My friend Bodhi Elfman always teases me and he says, ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson. Would you like to touch my balls?’” Danny joked. To which Conan asked, “Why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question…Accent aside.” The two then laugh about the incident, but Conan took another jab at the embattled actor before ending the bit.

“I’ve heard about you,” Conan said. “And you’ll be caught soon.” Danny’s interview with Conan took place in December 2004. The incidents for which Danny has been convicted happened between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson’s wife broke down during his sentencing.

Danny’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was by his side when he was sentenced to rape on September 7. According to The Independent, Bijou broke down in tears when the actor’s sentence was revealed. Bijou and Danny met in 2004 while at an event in Las Vegas. The practicing Scientologists started dating shortly after and tied the knot in 2011. Danny previously gushed over his admiration for Brooke, who he described as a “crazy girl.”

Danny Masterson arrives to court on May 31, 2023 with wife Bijou Phillips
Source: Getty

“I had only known her as the little crazy girl,” Danny told Paper magazine in 2009 (per E! News). Adding, “I was shocked by how unbelievably intelligent she was. She knew every book I had ever read. I was like, this girl is amazing.”

Bijou has yet to make a public statement about her husband’s sentence, but it appears that she will remain in his corner.

