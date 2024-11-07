Home > News > Politics These Celebrities Threatened to Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Won the Election "I can’t live in this country if he becomes president." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There is no denying that Donald Trump is a divisive person. So, it's no surprise that leading up to the 2024 election, many celebrities made some bold claims about leaving the United States if the former president was reelected for a second term.

Article continues below advertisement

While most of these celebs might not follow through with their statements, a few have already made the move abroad. From Cher to Sharon Stone to Bryan Cranston, here are 10 celebs who said they would leave America because of Donald Trump.

Cher

Source: MEGA

We have a feeling Cher wishes she could turn back time after hinting she might leave America in 2023 if Trump was president again. "I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she told The Guardian in 2023. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]."

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee with his wife Brittany Furlan.

Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee did not hold back when it came to his thoughts about another Trump presidency. "Dude, I swear to God if [Trump wins] then I’m coming over to visit the UK — I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece, and get a house on one of the islands," he said in an interview with Big Issue. "I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: 'What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Turner

Source: MEGA

While her leaving the United States took place before the elections, Donald Trump's policies were directly related to the Game of Thrones actress' decision to return to the UK after living in Los Angeles and Miami. "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on," she told Harper's Bazaar. "After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f--k out of there."

Article continues below advertisement

Minnie Driver

Source: MEGA

The Goodwill Hunting actress lived in Los Angeles for 27 years, but recently moved back to the UK, and made it clear that if Trump was reelected, she would probably not return. "If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn’t. But living in California, you are somewhat insulated," she told The Times of London. "But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?"

Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand

Source: MEGA

It's no secret that Barbra Streisand is not a fan of Trump. However, she surprised fans when she made her intention of leaving the United States if he was president again on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I can’t live in this country if he becomes president," she said before adding, "I like England." During the 2016 election, she made a similar declaration telling 60 Minutes' Australian journalist Michael Usher, "I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada."

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Cranston

Source: MEGA

While Bryan Cranson made these comments during the 2016 election, maybe Trump's reelection might be the tipping point for the Breaking Bad star. "Absolutely. I would definitely move. It’s not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won’t," he said on The Bestseller Experience podcast. "It wouldn’t be a vacation. I’d be an expatriate."

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone

Source: MEGA

According to The Daily Mail, Sharon Stone shared plans to move to Italy if Trump is reelected. "I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time," she reportedly said. "This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Article continues below advertisement

America Ferrera

Source: MEGA

While America Ferrera has not publicly commented on leaving the United States, it is being reported by Hello Magazine that the Barbie actress has been spotted looking at schools in London for her two kids, Sebastian and Lucia. "She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that," a source told The Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Source: MEGA

The couple didn't explicitly name Trump in their decision to leave America for the UK, but they made it clear they did not like the direction the country was going. "I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," Ozzy told The Guardian. Sharon added, "America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now." They sold their $4 million LA condo in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Vivan Jenna Wilson