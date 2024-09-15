Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Elon Musk's Daughter Reacts to Dad's Viral Taylor Swift Tweet — "Heinous Incel Nonsense" "It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist," Vivian wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 15 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Threads/MEGA

It's no secret Elon Musk does not have the best relationship with his daughter Vivian. Elon publicly disowned Vivian, who is transgender, telling Jordan Peterson, she is "dead — killed by the woke mind virus."

Article continues below advertisement

Vivian responded to her dad's statements, telling NBC News, "He was cold. He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." Now, after the Tesla founder went viral for his tweet directed at Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, Vivian is sharing how she really feels about her dad's comment.

Source: MEGA Elon Musk seen driving with two of his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Vivian calls dad Elon Musk's Taylor Swift tweet "heinous incel nonsense"

On September 11, 2024, Elon wrote on X, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life." The tweet was in reaction to Taylor's endorsement of Kamala Harris, in which she called herself a "childless cat lady" in reference to J.D. Vance's comments about single women.

Vivian took to Threads on the same day to applaud Taylor for publicly supporting Kamala, writing, "The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue." She also took the time to tell her followers her thoughts on her dad's tweet directed at the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

"Also, yes, I saw 'the tweet.' Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent," she wrote. "That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better." She continued, "I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly self-evident. Cheers."

Article continues below advertisement

Vivian has not spoken to Elon Musk in four years.

Vivian is Elon's daughter with his first wife, Justine Musk. In 2022, Vivian made headlines when she filed to have her name changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, denouncing her billionaire father. In her interview with NBC News, she shared how she does not want to be judged by who her father is.