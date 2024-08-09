Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift No, Taylor Swift Has Not Endorsed Kamala Harris (Yet) Swifties are already organizing to encourage fans to vote for Harris/Walz in the upcoming election. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 9 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to politics, music superstar Taylor Swift has been decidedly mum about her personal views. She elected not to endorse either candidate for the 2016 election, then quietly endorsed the Biden/Harris campaign in 2020 when she posted an Instagram photo of some sugar cookies with the campaign's logo frosted on them.

With the 2024 election looming ever closer, and the ballot looking like it'll be Kamala Harris and Tim Walz versus Donald Trump and JD Vance, Swifties are looking for any sign of who their favorite singer will be voting for in the upcoming election. Though a star's endorsement shouldn't decide who someone is voting for, many believe Taylor's vote for Harris will be a big win for the Democrat party. Did she endorse the Harris/Walz ticket?

Did Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris?

Though some believed a photo posted to Taylor's Instagram following her three shows in Warsaw was her subtle endorsement of the Democrat candidate, the singer has not publicly endorsed any candidate in the upcoming election. A photo from the "Lover" set in the carousel showed a woman in a pantsuit walking behind Taylor, which some misinterpreted as her endorsement of Vice President Harris's candidacy.

Though Taylor has not personally endorsed either side in the upcoming election, Swifties have been organizing individually for the Democratic nominee. Since President Joe Biden announced his decision to end his reelection campaign, there have been numerous social media accounts of Swifties pushing for fans to vote for Vice President Harris.

I feel like us U.S swifties should mass organize and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous project 2025 would be to help get people's butts down to the polls in November 😭 like if we don't want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes — 🪩 eME!rald 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🍉 iso eras tour tickets (@hushmirrorball) July 21, 2024

In addition to the account campaigning for Swifties to vote for the Democratic nominee, fans individually have taken to the internet to talk about how important it is for fans who can vote to show up to the polls in November and vote blue.