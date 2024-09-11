Home > News > Politics What You Need To Know About Project 2025 and What Trump Has Said About the Policy Ideas Vice President Kamala Harris called Project 2025 a "dangerous and detailed playbook." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 11 2024, 7:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris started off with the mention of Project 2025 and what many believe to be Trump's involvement in the 900-page policy book. While Trump is not the author of these documents that are laid out for anyone to read up on, the proposed bills do rely on an anti-Democratic president taking office.

But what is Project 2025 and how realistic is it for the future of the United States? It's impossible for everyone who is interested in learning about the proposed bills to read every single page. And some conspiracy theorists believe that there is even more to the ideals than is listed in what is called The 2025 Presidential Transition Project. But there are some key takeaways.

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 was created by more than 100 different organizations, including the Heritage Foundation, which is, according to its website, "A research and educational institution whose mission is to build and promote conservative public policies, based in Washington, D.C." The ideas and beliefs are built upon a conservative Christian ideals and many involve proposals to ban abortion and eliminate birth control in some ways.

Proposals also include essentially taking away LGBTQ+ rights and potentially diminishing the rights that women have versus men in the workplace. But that's just the beginning. According to a TikTok that laid out a list of some of what Project 2025 proposes and what it stands for, there is much more than the Heritage Foundation wants for the U.S. Like giving the sitting president the power to bypass Congress and approve policies laid out in the plans with ease.

It's also possible that Project 2025 promotes a nationwide book ban and incorporates mandatory religious teachings in public schools. All of these policies aren't guaranteed to go into effect right away, should Project 2025 come to fruition. But the ideas behind it stems from a desire to change the country as a whole, even if people are resistant to the change that many believe could happen if Trump is elected for a second term.

What did former President Trump say about Project 2025?

At the debate, Harris spoke out about Project 2025 and linked it to Trump. "You're going to hear from the same old tired playbook, a bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling," she said. "What you're going to hear is a dangerous and detailed playbook called Project 2025."