Which Democrats Have Endorsed Trump in 2024? It's a Remarkably Short List Only a few prominent Democrats have endorsed Donald Trump in 2024. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 27 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET

Endorsements don't mean everything in a major presidential election, but they don't mean nothing either. As expected, most politicians from both parties line up behind their candidate, as do many high-level officials from previous administrations. Some Republicans, though, have already endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, and there are also some Democrats who have thrown their weight behind Donald Trump.

Most recently, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two former Democrats, have both endorsed Trump. Now, some want to know which other Democrats have made that endorsement.

Here's a full list of Democrats who have endorsed Trump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and independent presidential candidate, withdrew from the race in August and threw his support behind Trump. He had previously been a registered Democrat, and his family obviously has a long and storied history with the party. Tulsi Gabbard was a Democrat representing Hawaii in the House of Representatives, but she left the House in 2021 and left the Democratic party a year later.

Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois, has also endorsed Trump. Blagojevich tried to sell Barack Obama's senate seat in 2008 after he was elected president, and he was incarcerated for eight years afterward. His sentence was commuted by Donald Trump during his time in office. Samuel D. Thompson, a member of the New Jersey Senate, has also endorsed Trump. He recently became a Democrat in 2023 after serving in the Senate as a Republican.

Rubén Díaz Sr., a former member of the New York Senate until 2017, has endorsed Trump. He is known in part for his outspoken opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. Kwame Kilpatrick, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002, has endorsed Trump as well. Andrew Stein, a New York City politician who served on the City Council and in the New York State Assembly from the 1960s to the 1990s, has endorsed Trump.

Joe Exotic, last but certainly not least, who came to fame on Tiger King, has also endorsed Trump. He had previously affiliated himself more closely with the Democratic Party. That list of figures is certainly relatively short, which speaks to the incredibly divisive nature of Trump's politics, and his belief that he does not need to draw much Democratic support to win the election.

Instead, Trump has doubled down on his own base of loyal supporters, and on the many people who find themselves disaffected with both political parties. It is noteworthy, though, that even within his own party, Trump has received far from unanimous support. His former vice president, Mike Pence, has not endorsed him, and neither have many members of his cabinet.