Ivanka Trump Won't Be Making Appearances on Trump's Campaign Trail

The 2016 election was a family affair for the Trumps. When former president Donald Trump first ran for office in 2016, many of his family members (each with significant influence of their own) appeared on his campaign trail to rally in his support. But in his third election campaign, Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has yet to make an appearance.

Despite her father tirelessly vying for a chance to sit in the White House again, Ivanka has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail. Where is Ivanka now? It seems she's made the deliberate decision to step away from politics -- and does not want to be a part of her father's third bid for president.

Where is Ivanka Trump?

In a statement made in 2022, Ivanka made it clear that though her dad may have his sights set on Washington D.C., she did not wish to be as influential a part of his campaign as she was when he first ran for president in 2016.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka said in a statement in late 2022, after her father confirmed that he would be running for reelection in the 2024 race. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

What would it take to get @IvankaTrump on the trail for her dad? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 21, 2024

But it seems some Republicans are still hoping to see Ivanka on the trail for her father. Tomi Lahren posted on Aug. 21, "What would it take to get @IvankaTrump on the trail for her dad?" "She was instrumental in his first term," she continued in a reply post. "She would also help with the suburban female vote. Would love to see her back out there."

Since making that statement two years ago, she's maintained her position -- and she has not appeared to vocalize her support for her father at any of his rallies across the country. Though she's made her personal support of his campaign clear, posting a message after his assassination attempt and attending the RNC, she has opted not to do much more than that.

Ivanka and her family currently live in Florida.

After leaving Washington D.C. following her father's end to his term as president, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved the family to Miami's Indian Creek Island, Fla., where they have been ever since. The family had a multi-million dollar mansion made for them on the exclusive island, which is home to other big-name celebrities like Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos.