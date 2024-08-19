Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships A TikToker Claimed to Be Barron Trump's Ex-GF — Here's What She Said She brought the receipts and everything. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 19 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTTikTok/@maddatitude

Lately it seems like a lot of children of famous people are suddenly legal adults overnight, and it's making us all feel like a big ol' bag of bones. Even Suri Cruise has a boyfriend! Isn't she still 10 years old? No, she's not, and neither is Barron Trump, who is also an adult now — and, apparently, one with a dating life.

On that note: Who is Barron dating? And do we feel weird talking about this? Yes, yes we do. But a young woman on TikTok made a video in which she claimed to be Barron's ex-girlfriend, so folks are curious to hear what she had to say.

Source: Getty Images Barron and Donald Trump in 2020

Who is Barron Trump dating?

Obviously we don't know for a fact whether the 18-year-old is dating anyone, but the reason we bring it up is because of a TikTok user named Maddie (@maddatitude), who made a video in 2020 in which she claimed she used to date Barron and that he was actually her first boyfriend.

In a TikTok video from June 2020 featuring a couple of photos showing her and Barron, Maddie wrote in a text overlay: "For those asking ... I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf.' When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!"

Trump did indeed take Barron's class from NYC's Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School for a tour of the White House in 2017, so that seemingly tracks.

In Maddie's video, there's a picture featuring her, Barron, and a bunch of other students with Trump and Melania in the Oval Office, along with what looks like a class photo where Maddie is standing next to Barron. "Sorry gals he's mine," Maddie wrote over the class photo.