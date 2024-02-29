Home > News > Politics Former First Kid Barron Trump Is a Good Student, But Are Sports in His Future? At 6-feet, 7-inches tall, Barron Trump is an overachiever on and off the field. By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 29 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of politics, the spotlight often falls not only on the politicians themselves but also on their families. Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has grown up under intense public scrutiny.

Considering Barron is still school-age, one question frequently arises: "Is Barron Trump a good student?" Let's take a look at what his famous father has said about his son's academic career.

Barron's academic life shows he's a scholar in the making.

Source: Getty Images

During his early years in New York City, Barron was a student at the esteemed Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, located in the heart of Manhattan's Upper West Side. However, when his father assumed presidential duties in January 2017, Barron opted to complete his school year in New York City before making the move to Washington D.C.

He attended the esteemed St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. Known for its rigorous curriculum and dedication to creating well-rounded individuals, St. Andrew's Episcopal School offers the perfect environment for a young scholar like Barron to thrive.

Back in September 2023, Megyn Kelly interviewed Donald Trump and the former President had nothing but praises to give to Barron. Donald Trump said, "Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student."

While the Trumps invested approximately $40,000 per year for Barron's education at St. Andrew's, what stood out was their deviation from the tradition followed by previous first families like the Obamas, Bushes, and Clintons. These families chose Sidwell Friends, a private Quaker school based in D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, for their children's education.

Barron's height has people convinced he is a sports star in the making.

Source: Getty Images Barron Trump at the International Champions Cup game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in 2019.

After his father finished his presidential term, Barron began attending a private school, Oxbridge Academy, in West Palm Beach, Florida. This school is near Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family's residence. As Barron Trump nears his high school graduation, speculations abound about the path he might take next.

According to People, Donald and Melania Trump, are reportedly considering the possibility of Barron following a family tradition by attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Yet, no definitive plans for Barron's future have been announced.

Barron Trump (Future King) absolutely mogging kids in soccer pic.twitter.com/WJkLMXxrGT — Toekio (@groipa) February 4, 2024

However, Barron's future might not be confined to the world of academia. Yahoo Life! shared the young man's towering height of 6'7" has sparked discussions about a potential career in sport, especially because of the significant interest he's shown in sports. He was part of the D.C. United U-12 soccer team, which highlights his talent and dedication to the sport. Barron played as a midfielder in several games for the team.