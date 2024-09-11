Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Elon Musk Inappropriately Threatens to "Give Taylor Swift a Child" After Her Harris-Walz Endorsement After Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris and signed off as a “childless cat lady,” Elon Musk threatened her with children. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 11 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s one thing to have different political opinions. But it’s an entirely different thing to use lies and AI-generated images to convince people to vote for a candidate, which is exactly what several right-wing voters, organizations, and even candidates, are doing. And now, Elon Musk has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to threaten and insult Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris.

After Donald Trump shared some AI-generated images of Taylor and her fans supporting his campaign (it’s unclear if he knew that they were AI-generated), Taylor decided to share an official endorsement of his opponent, Harris. She signed off with, “Childless Cat Lady,” to reference JD Vance’s dig, so Elon Musk responded by threatening Taylor with “giving” her “a child.” It seems like Elon may have missed the point.

Elon Musk threatened to give Taylor Swift a child in an unhinged post on X.

A convoluted series of events led to Elon’s strange post threatening Taylor by giving her children. It all goes back to 2021, when Trump’s now-running mate, JD Vance, had an interview with Tucker Carlson. During the interview, Vance called Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies” and he singled out Harris.

“Cat ladies … live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City,” Vance incorrectly said in a blanket statement. “They’re obsessed with their jobs. They’re obsessed with their wealth and with their fortunes … [and they] hate normal Americans for choosing family over these ridiculous D.C. and New York status games.” But all Vance’s incorrect opinion did was mobilize women to have a laugh about Vance’s ridiculous stance.

So when Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared the comment with disbelief in July 2023, just after Trump picked him as his running mate, many people jumped to support Harris, professing their love for the “childless cat ladies” of the world. Writer Caitlin Moran pointed out on X, “It's bold, for someone seeking votes, to hone in on ‘childless cat ladies’ when the leader of Childless Cat Ladies is TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Luckily for us, Taylor owns her childless cat lady reputation (no pun intended), so it was fitting that she reference the dig when she wrote an official endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket. But the endorsement only came because of AI-generated pictures of Taylor “endorsing” Trump that he reshared. In light of this, Taylor wrote a thoughtful and well-written endorsement to make it crystal clear that she is on Harris’s side.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

In response to this, Elon decided to post a strange threat to Taylor. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he wrote on X. Not only is he trying to delegitimize Taylor’s highly politicized and thoughtful statement by focusing on her sign-off joke as a “childless cat lady,” but he’s also suggesting something very inappropriate.

As far as we know, Taylor has never and would never have a sexual or romantic relationship with Elon; yet by saying “I will give you a child,” he’s verbally forcing himself upon her, considering we all know how babies are made. It seems like he’s trying to make a joke in response to Taylor, since he has made it clear that he backs Trump. But by saying that he will “give her a child” and “guard her cats,” he is patronizing all independent and successful women, suggesting that she would be more “fulfilled” with Elon’s help.

No offence, Elon Musk, but no self-respecting woman would agree to this, and I am certain Taylor Swift is a woman, who may decide to have a child in the future, with a man who truly loves her for who she is ... And, yes ... I am a Taylor Swift fan 💃❤️ — Nina Stacey (@ninastacey7) September 11, 2024