Swifties Find Elon Musk's Unwavering Obsession With Taylor Swift Totally Creepy "Elon has been trying to get Taylor Swift's attention for years and to my knowledge she has never publicly acknowledged he exists," one person wrote on X. By Allison DeGrushe Updated Sept. 11 2024, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After widespread speculation about her political views, global pop star Taylor Swift put the rumors to rest by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president immediately following the presidential debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

In an Instagram post explaining her decision, the "Cruel Summer" vocalist took a swipe at former President Donald Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, who once described Democrats as a party of "childless cat ladies." Taylor playfully embraced the label herself in her sign-off. While many praised her response, it drew criticism from some, including prominent Trump supporter Elon Musk, whom Swifties believe has been obsessed with Taylor for years.

Swifties are certain that Elon Musk has been obsessed with Taylor Swift for years.

Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris-Walz has garnered millions of positive reactions, but Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tried to seize the spotlight with a disturbing response.

"Fine Taylor ... you win," Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform he owns. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life." Musk's comment quickly faced severe backlash. One X user called it "one of the creepiest posts of all time." Yeah, we couldn't agree more!

Elon has been trying to get Taylor Swift’s attention for years and to my knowledge she has never publicly acknowledged he exists pic.twitter.com/H3uckBMnUU — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 11, 2024

"That Elon post about Taylor Swift is absolutely vile, brother," another X user said. "I don't get surprised by what he says online anymore, but my god, that's such an insane and telling way to talk about a woman." A third person added, "This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women."

Many have pointed out that Musk seems obsessed with Taylor, noting that his countless failed attempts to capture her attention over the years only highlight his desperation.