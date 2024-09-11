Distractify
Here Are Some of the Best Memes to Come From the Kamala Harris–Donald Trump Debate

If there's one thing we can all count on after any major event, it's the memes.

Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:14 p.m. ET

If you spend a lot of your life online, then you probably could tell which moments from the Kamala Harris–Donald Trump debate were going to be turned into memes.

Of course, there was the part where Trump talked about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio eating pets. There was also the part when Trump mentioned he had a "concept of a plan."

There was all kinds of stuff, and the internet definitely delivered with its reactions. Here's a roundup of some of the funniest memes.

We love a Simpsons reference.

We're also going to have this song in our heads all day, including the newly added verse!

Mic drop?

We'll leave this here without commentary!

Poor Santa's Little Helper.

The Simpsons' dog has been through enough as it is! #FreeSantasLittle Helper

Just when we finally all forgot about the 'Cats' movie.

Don't cry, Grizabella. At least your movie makes for good meme content, even all these years later! So let's celebrate that!

Very real, very relatable.

We might have to start borrowing this phrase next time we can't decide on food. Because this happens a lot ... maybe even every night.

Always using all their time so wisely.

Don't they see the timer?! The timer was huge in front of both candidates! Hurry up, folks. (Although somehow a minute can feel very long on the debate stage, can't it?)

Not Adele!

The singer's reactions work so, so well in this spliced-up meme. We're rolling (in the) deep with laughter.

(Sorry, we'll see ourselves out.)

Why *do* they all say this, btw?

Anyone who's tried online dating can tell you that this feels very, very real. (I guess if everyone's also lying about their height, they might as well fib about this too.)

A 'Pen15' reference is also always welcome.

And on that note, let us just say: Bring back Pen15!

