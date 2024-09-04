Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Thanks "Beautiful" Brittany Mahomes for Her Support "What a great couple — see you both at the Super Bowl!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 4 2024, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: mega

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes's alleged support for former president Donald Trump has been a hotly debated topic of conversation since mid-August when the professional WAG and Taylor Swift girl squad member liked one of Trump's posts on Instagram.

The post, which outlined his political platform and policies going into the 2024 election season, gave off mega MAGA vibes and pulled the Mahomes family's political views into the spotlight. Now, Donald Trump himself has taken to Truth Social to thank Brittany for her support — and fans aren't sure how to feel.

Donald Trump has thanked Brittany Mahomes for her support of the MAGA movement.

In a Sept. 4 post made to Trump's platform of choice, Truth Social, the presidential candidate made a public statement thanking Brittany.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me," he wrote, "and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful political movement in the history of our now failing country. With crime and illegal immigration totally out of control, INFLATION ravaging all Americans, and a world that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless 'leaders,' it is nice to see someone who loves our country and wants to save it from DOOM."

It seems that fans of Brittany and her NFL star husband are conflicted regarding her support of Trump, with some saying that they like the couple even more now, and others accusing them of being just another rich, out-of-touch pair of celebrities.

