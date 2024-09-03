Social Media Roasts Lara Trump's Music Video: "Not Even the Aggressive Auto-Tune Can Save This"

You know that saying, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should"? That seems appropriate for this situation. Lara Trump can do a lot of things: she has experience working in TV production and politics. She has a culinary degree on top of a communications degree. She even used to work as a personal trainer. But just because she can release a song if she feels like it, doesn't mean she should release a song if she feels like it.

That's right, in May 2024, Lara's song "Hero" — her collaboration with a singer named Madeline Jaymes — hit the internet, followed by a music video in August 2024. And even though the message was great, the song didn't quite hit the right notes ... in more ways than one.

Lara Trump released a music video for her song "Hero."

As we said before, the message of the song is something we can all get behind: it's a tribute to firefighters and their awe-inspiring acts of bravery. But the delivery of this message left a lot to be desired.

For one thing, most folks immediately noticed that Lara's voice sounded auto-tuned. It was especially noticeable because her part didn't kick in until the second verse, after Madeline's gorgeous (and obviously real) voice started the song off. The difference in their voices was jarring.

And while the video itself shows photos of real-life first responders, which is lovely, it also features a bunch of shots of Lara on a fire escape, trying (and failing) to emote/sing passionately, which fans felt was cringey.

Lara probably should've left the singing to Madeline, but considering the fact that Lara's name brings the headlines, this was certainly a way to get attention for the song. And they say that all attention is good attention, but maybe not so much in this case. After all, the comments were brutal.

The internet's response to Lara Trump's video has been ... really something.

On Lara's YouTube page, where she posted the music video, folks couldn't stop themselves from hurling disses in the comments section. "After hearing this, I miss Yoko Ono," wrote one person. "You know you’re in a bubble when none of your friends tell you to stop singing lol," someone else commented.

"Many thanks to you Lara! I was visiting my grandma at the hospital and she was in a deep coma. As soon as I started to play this track on my phone, she stood up and left the room running," wrote another. "Don’t worry, I reported this song for being a hate crime against people with ears," someone else wrote.

