Home > News > Politics Who Is Eric Trump's Wife? All About Lara Trump — and How She's "Reignited" the Party "Lara is what party officials dream of when they think of this role." By Jamie Lee Jul. 19 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2024, Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump emerged as a key player in her father-in-law Donald Trump's reelection campaign. In fact, Lara's appointment as co-chair of the Republican National Committee "reignited the party," with fundraising "going through the roof," said Michele Merrell, a Republican state committeewoman for Florida's Broward County, to the BBC.

Article continues below advertisement

She also made the first speech at the 2024 Republic National Convention, where she spoke glowingly of her father-in-law, for whom she has also worked on his previous presidential campaigns. Below, we take a closer look at Lara Trump and her life with Eric Trump and their two children.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump?

Lara Yunaska was born in Wilmington, N.C., on Oct. 12, 1982. She went on to earn her bachelor's in communications from North Carolina State University before earning another degree — this time in pasty arts — from the French Culinary Institute in New York. And if that wasn't varied enough, she's also worked as a personal trainer.

Lara went on to work as a producer at Inside Edition for several years (though she briefly took some time off in 2016 to focus on Trump's campaign) before making her way over to Fox News as a contributor in 2021. But the following year, the news network cuts its ties with her because of its policy to not employ anyone who's involved with a presidential candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Lara Trump speaks at the 2024 RNC

After having proved herself as an influential figure in the 2016 race (particularly in her home state of North Carolina), Lara once again emerged as a major player when it came time for Trump's reelection campaign, this time helping reshape the party with her own vision.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t think, outside of Republican Party geeks, anyone could name a previous [RNC] co-chair," former senior RNC staffer and Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer told The Washington Post in July 2024. "Lara is what party officials dream of when they think of this role."

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump share two children together.

Following a six-year relationship, Eric and Lara got married on Nov. 8, 2014, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. The wedding was certainly a family affair, with the ceremony officiated by Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka herself served as a bridesmaid, while her and Jared's daughter Arabella took on flower-girl duties

Eric and Lara welcomed their first child, a son named Eric Luke Trump, on Sept. 12, 2017. Their second child, a daughter named Carolina Dorothy Trump, followed on Aug. 19, 2019.

Article continues below advertisement