After Listening to Elon Musk Interview Donald Trump, Some Think He Has a Stutter Elon Musk has never publicly admitted to having a stutter. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 13 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET

Things did not go super smoothly for Elon Musk and Donald Trump during their planned interview on Twitter on Aug. 12. The event started late, and Musk claimed that a DDos attack was the reason why. Once the event did start, though, those listening discovered that they had another question about Elon Musk.

Some who tuned in became convinced that Musk has a stutter, and wanted to know whether he's ever spoken about it. Here's what we know about whether Elon Musk has a stutter.

Source: Getty Images

Does Elon Musk have a stutter?

Elon Musk has never publicly said or acknowledged that he has a stutter, and during some of his public speaking appearance, he does not present with one. There are some people, though, who have stutters themselves and are convinced that Musk does as well. One user discussing this on Quora suggested that Elon may use a strategy in public settings to avoid stuttering where he avoids words that he knows he usually trips up on.

What's also possible, though, is that Musk is only ever heard speaking in situations that come with a lot of pressure. It's hard to say whether he suffers from a persistent problem in his everyday life, or whether he is simply more likely to fumble his words when he knows that thousands or even millions of people are listening. Musk has certainly never publicly acknowledged having any sort of speech impediment, but a lack of evidence has never stopped the internet from jumping to conclusions before.

Elon Musk's supposed "stutter" shouldn't change what you think of him.

Whether Musk has a speech impediment that he's worked hard to overcome or not, it should not affect how you think of him as a person. After achieving a great deal of success with Tesla, Musk has moved more and more toward the right wing of American politics, and has openly endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is why he held the interview with him on his platform.

Source: YouTube

Of course, part of the reason that Musk and Trump decided to team up for an event is that both of them also believed they had something to gain from the occasion other than Trump winning in November. Trump wants the attention that Musk and Twitter can bring, and Musk desperately wants Trump to come back to Twitter and stop posting on his own platform, Truth Social.

Whether the event will change either of their fortunes remains to be seen, and it also remains unclear whether Trump will ever return to Twitter, which is where he made some of his most famous proclamations during his first term in office. Musk, meanwhile, is trying to keep the platform alive, even as the poor quality of the event suggests that his platform might not be ready for primetime.