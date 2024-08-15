Home > News > Politics Are There Really Photos Going Around of JD Vance Dressed in Drag? "Stage name? Chaise Velour taken yet?" By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 15 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

First, there were the rumors about the couch. (They were untrue.) Now, there are rumors about dressing in drag. Is it true? We're talking about JD Vance and some photos that have been making the rounds on X.

Article continues below advertisement

People are saying that these particular pictures show the Republican VP candidate dressed in drag. So, what's going on here, exactly? And are the pics real? Let's investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

Are there photos of JD Vance dressed in drag?

On Aug. 11, 2024, podcaster Matt Bernstein posted a photo to X with the caption, "New: I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while at Yale Law School." The photo showed a guy who certainly looks like Vance, wearing a long blond wig and a skirt.

The next day, Matt posted another photo with the caption, "A second photo has hit my inbox." Once again, it sure looked like Vance in a blond wig, just from a different angle.

Article continues below advertisement

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

To verify if these pics were legit, Snopes reached out to a rep for Vance, who verified they are of JD in an email statement reading, in part, "JD put on a bad wig at a party in college — not exactly scandalous." According to The Daily Beast, the pics were originally posted to Facebook by one of Vance's classmates back in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

As expected, the internet had a lot of fun with these photos. "Stage name? Chaise Velour taken yet?" one person tweeted under Matt's first X post, referencing the aforementioned fake couch rumor.