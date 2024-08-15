Distractify
Are There Really Photos Going Around of JD Vance Dressed in Drag?

Published Aug. 15 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET

First, there were the rumors about the couch. (They were untrue.)

Now, there are rumors about dressing in drag. Is it true?

We're talking about JD Vance and some photos that have been making the rounds on X.

People are saying that these particular pictures show the Republican VP candidate dressed in drag. So, what's going on here, exactly? And are the pics real? Let's investigate.

Are there photos of JD Vance dressed in drag?

On Aug. 11, 2024, podcaster Matt Bernstein posted a photo to X with the caption, "New: I have obtained a photo of JD Vance in drag while at Yale Law School." The photo showed a guy who certainly looks like Vance, wearing a long blond wig and a skirt.

The next day, Matt posted another photo with the caption, "A second photo has hit my inbox." Once again, it sure looked like Vance in a blond wig, just from a different angle.

To verify if these pics were legit, Snopes reached out to a rep for Vance, who verified they are of JD in an email statement reading, in part, "JD put on a bad wig at a party in college — not exactly scandalous."

According to The Daily Beast, the pics were originally posted to Facebook by one of Vance's classmates back in 2011.

As expected, the internet had a lot of fun with these photos.

"Stage name? Chaise Velour taken yet?" one person tweeted under Matt's first X post, referencing the aforementioned fake couch rumor.

JD Vance drag photo with blond wig and skirt
Source: X/@mattxiv

"Still rocking the eyeliner, I see," someone else wrote, referring to rumors that Vance wears the eye makeup sometimes.

"It’s giving bleach blond bad built butch body," wrote another, referencing a remark that Rep. Jasmine Crockett made to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a House Oversight Committee session in May 2024.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Information," another person tweeted.

