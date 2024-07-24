Home > News > Politics People Think J.D. Vance Had Sex With His Couch — What's Going on in Politics? "This is coming from the guy who claims he’s all about family values." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 24 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If nothing else, today's political landscape is the perfect source of memes and wildly entertaining conversation on the internet. From Kamala Harris's coconut tree quote to jokes about Joe Biden dropping out of the race for president, it's almost impossible to be a prominent politician with no memes made about you — which Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, knows all too well.

Now, rumors are spreading that J.D. was sexually intimate with his couch cushions — and wrote about it in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. Is it true?



Did J.D. Vance have sex with his couch? Not that we know of.

A now-private post on X from user @RickRudesCalves (archived) started the conversation when J.D. was announced as Trump's pick for vice president: "Can't say for sure, but [Vance] might be the first VP pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to f--king an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181)." In hindsight, it was probably the perfectly formatted citation that really got people.

However, according to Snopes, no such passage actually exists within the pages of Vance's memoir, and the whole thing was completely made up for laughs — which, of course, didn't stop the public from running with it.

Some users on X actually believe the initial tweet to be true, referencing the made-up story in their posts: "On pages 179-81 of Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance talks about f--king an inside out latex glove between two couch cushions. I’m so glad that this is coming from the guy who claims he’s all about family values," one person wrote.

Whatever you do, don't tell JD Vance about this couch. pic.twitter.com/YhuOnGypBC — QENNY Lovecraft (@AKBrews) July 16, 2024