Home > News > Politics J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Vance Was Born in America to Indian Immigrant Parents Usha and J.D. met while they both studied at Yale. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 17 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Donald Trump announced his running mate for the 2024 presidential election was Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, the people had questions. Some of them were about J.D., but others were directed toward J.D.'s wife, Usha Vance. Many want to know who Usha's parents are, as she is an Indian-American woman born and raised in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

Usha and J.D. met while they both studied at Yale, and from there, their romance continued. They now share three children, and Usha was seen as a dedicated and supportive wife at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. But outside of her marriage, it's clear that Usha's parents inspire her to be so family-minded.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Usha Vance's parents?

Usha was born to Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri. They are both originally from India — Andhra Pradesh to be exact —and they moved to the U.S. shortly after they were married. They settled in San Diego, Calif., where Usha was raised. However, she appears to remain deeply rooted in her culture, as she continues to practice Hinduism and her wedding to J.D. was officiated by a Hindu priest.

Both of Usha's parents have led full impressive careers in the U.S. too, much like their daughter, who studied law. Her mother, Lakshmi, is a biologist and provost at the University of California at San Diego. Her father, Krish, is an engineer. And Usha credits both of her parents for her positive upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement

Truly, Indians and Americans should celebrate this incredible picture of JD Vance and Usha Vance wedding in 2014. 💐 pic.twitter.com/9o6la3Osna — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) July 16, 2024