J.D. Vance Doesn't Let His Political Goals Stop Him From Being a Present Father J.D.'s three kids are his top priority — whether he becomes the next VP or not.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is in the running to become the next Vice President of The United States. On Monday, July 15, Donald Trump announced the politician and author would be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. While there's much information about Trump's family to explore, some wonder about J.D.'s.

The Middletown, Ohio native has often discussed his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, in the public eye since their 2014 traditional Indian wedding. However, the couple seemingly shields their children from the extra attention their family gets from his avid support of Trump and his stance in the Republican party. Still, J.D. is a proud father and is taking his kids along for his next political venture. So, who are J.D. Vance's kids? Here's what we've gathered!

Who are J.D. Vance's kids?

J.D. became a family man shortly after graduating from Yale Law School in 2013. In 2014, he and Usha, his former Yale classmate got married and soon began adding to their household. Today, the couple has three kids — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The couple's eldest child, Ewan, was born in 2017. Megyn Kelly announced their first son's birth via X, formerly Twitter. In 2020, they welcomed a second child, Vivek, followed by their youngest, Mirabel.

While J.D.'s career as a politician keeps him busy, he makes sure his kids feel his love no matter where he is — even on the Senate floor. In February 2024, J.D. paused a Senate hearing to celebrate his son Vivek's fourth birthday. The six-minute tribute included J.D. reading Oh! The Places You'll Go to make up for the fact he couldn't be with his son on his special day.

"I have a little guy named Vivek,” the Senator said, per The Hill. "who was 3 years old yesterday but turned 4 today. And I’m sorry that they could I can’t be with you for your birthday dinner." "But I want you to know that Daddy loves you very much," he continued. "And I’m going to read this into the record because maybe you can watch it at home."

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance have shared how their differing religious beliefs affect their kids.

J.D. and Usha's family may be in the news more frequently these days, but they're determined to keep their family together amid the pressure. Much of their loyalty stems from their ability to communicate about everything, including having different opinions and religions.

In 2019, J.D., who once said he could've described himself as an "atheist" in college, was baptized into the Catholic church in 2019. The conversion meant he would have opposing beliefs as his wife, a Hindu woman. Still, the opposing religions hasn't kept the Vances apart, but even more solid than ever.

Usha also said their differences doesn't affect how they raise their children, as they're able to "agree" on most things. "There are a lot of things that we just agree on, especially when it comes to family life (and) how to raise our kids," Usha said of her and J.D.'s parenting style, per Today. "And so I think the answer really is we just talk a lot."