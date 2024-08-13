Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Elon Musk Has Called Himself a "Cultural Christian" When Asked About His Religious Stance He sort of made up his own label, as he often does. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 13 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Lately, Elon Musk has always been something of a counter-culture expert. Of course, we mean that to refer to the tech billionaire being on the complete opposite end of being cultured. Over the past few years, the controversial figurehead has had his public image deteriorate thanks to the declining state of Twitter/X following his buyout, the state of his poorly-manufactured cybertrucks, and his open defiance of vaccine mandates,.

Even as one of the wealthiest people, Elon has squarely placed himself in the worst light possible, polarizing fans and critics with views and stances so stark and numerous that they have their own separate entry on Wikipedia. He's become infamous thanks to his questionable leadership, controversial parenting style, and lack of knowledge on how to run his own companies. Unsurprisingly, his views on religion are just as confounding. Does Elon Musk follow any religion?

Elon Musk hasn't committed to any one religion, but has weirdly dipped his toes in a few.

If we had a nickel for every time Elon Musk applied confusing terminology to his pseudo-religious stances, we'd have two nickels. That's not very many nickels, but, weirdly, it happened twice. In essence, Elon Musk has often described himself as very moderately religious on multiple occasions but has never ascribed himself to any one practice. If that's as confounding to read as it was to write, let's try to break it down.

Though he's spoken sporadically on the divisive line between science and religion in the past, Elon has shared his thoughts on religion as recently as the 2020s. In a 2021 interview with The Babylon Bee, an infamous Christian conservative satirical news site, Elon spoke about Christianity and how he believed in some of its principles. "I agree with the principles that Jesus advocated," he told the outlet. "There's some great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus and I believe in those teachings."

He would speak on Christianity again in an X broadcast held in July 2024. Speaking with psychologist Jordan Peterson, Elon argued that Christian beliefs "result in the greatest happiness for humanity," and describes himself as a "cultural Christian." You know, whatever that means. Similarly, in a 2023 interview with The JC, he also described himself as "aspirationally Jewish" in a conversation with alt-right influencer Ben Shapiro, having been partially influenced by Hebrew school teachings in his childhood.

Elon Musk: My religion is a religion of curiosity. We need to have more consciousness, but also a more varied consciousness, so not everyone’s thinking the same thing. pic.twitter.com/ISbFNTHoyz — ELON DOCS (@elon_docs) July 23, 2024