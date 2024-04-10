Home > Viral News > Influencers Ben Shapiro Has Been Married to His Israeli Wife for More Than 15 Years Ben Shapiro is all about family values, and he practices what he preaches. By Joseph Allen Apr. 10 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@fashionuerr

Like many influencers who lean toward the right, Ben Shapiro spends much of his time extolling the virtues of having a traditional family. It’s only natural, then, for people who both like and dislike Ben to wonder who his wife and family are.

Ben is one of the best-known influencers on the right, and although he frequently gets made fun of for his political takes and commentary by those on the left, it seems he has been happily married for quite some time. Here’s what we know about Ben’s wife and family.

Who is Ben Shapiro’s wife?

Ben’s wife is Mor Shapiro, previously Mor Toledano. Mor is of Moroccan descent and was born and raised Herzliya, a city located near Tel Aviv in Israel, in 1988. Her parents moved to the U.S. when she was 12 and she obtained U.S. citizenship. Mor is a family medicine doctor and she previously worked at the Family Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Fontana, Calif.

Perhaps somewhat ironically, Mor focuses on women’s health and advocates for awareness around diseases that affect women, specifically. Her advocacy doesn’t explicitly conflict with her husband’s worldview and philosophies, but for many, issues like abortion, which Ben strongly opposes, are also a question of women’s health. Regardless, it seems that Mor and Ben have been able to reconcile whatever beliefs they might not share.

Who are Ben Shapiro’s kids?

Ben has tried to keep many of the details about his family life private, but he has been open about how much love and support he gets from his loved ones. Ben and Mor have four children together, and although Ben celebrates his children’s births on social media, he doesn’t share much else from his family. All of his children are still young, and all of them still live at home.

Nailed it. My wife is currently pregnant with our fourth child. https://t.co/20UOoKrrXk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 16, 2023

What is Ben Shapiro’s ethnicity?

Ben was born in Los Angeles to an Ashkenazi Jewish family. His family converted to Orthodox Judaism when he was nine years old, and he still practices Judaism to this day. As may be expected given who his wife is and his own political views, Ben has been an outspoken supporter of Israel throughout the ongoing war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Few commentators of any political valence have faced more backlash than Ben, and that backlash has helped make him one of the best-known right-wing commentators in the world. Although Ben says outrageous things in part to earn the ire of his political opponents, there are also aspects of Ben’s identity that are less directly related to their political views.