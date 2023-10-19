Home > News > Politics Daily Wire Host Brett Cooper Just Announced That She Is Engaged to a Mystery Man Daily Wire host Brett Cooper just announced that she's engaged, leading many to wonder when she might get married and who her partner is. By Joseph Allen Oct. 19 2023, Updated 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@imbrettcooper

The Gist: Daily Wire host Brett Cooper recently announced that she was engaged, and many of her male fans are very disappointed by the news.

Her new fiancé wants to keep his identity a secret, so Brett has asked her fans not to inquire too much about him.

She said that she feels incredibly lucky to be with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Although being a host for The Daily Wire means that you are, at least in some ways, a public figure, it's understandable that even in that role you might want some privacy. Brett Cooper, one of the platform's youngest hosts, recently announced that she had gotten engaged, leading some to want to learn even more about her personal life.

In a post on Instagram, Brett made the announcement, writing "Just full of surprises this week. I am so unbelievably excited to marry this man. Talking about it tonight on Comments Section." The news that Brett was engaged led to plenty of congratulatory comments, but also left some people asking questions the host may not have wanted to answer.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Brett Cooper married?

Brett isn't married yet and hasn't been in the past, but it seems clear that she'll be walking down the aisle soon enough. In her engagement photos, which feature her in a red blouse, she's careful to hide her fiancé's face in every shot. The photos are obviously intentional, and meant to obscure his face and keep his identity mysterious. Brett made this even more explicit on her show, where she explained that she wants to keep her dating life as private as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

“I had just moved to a new city. I was suddenly a very public figure. That sounded terrifying to be dating while also being a public person," she said during an episode of The Comments Section. She added that her mystery man has no interest in being in the spotlight, and thanked her fans for respecting their wishes. Although she didn't offer any identifying information about him, she did say that she felt incredibly lucky to be with him.

“I literally pinch myself every day. I feel like the luckiest person in the world," she said. She also said that the two of them grew up just a few miles away from one another, and that she used to hang out with his sister. All in all, then, she seems to be very happy with her choice, and at least for now, she wants her privacy to be respected in spite of her public facing role.

Article continues below advertisement