Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing Is Always Wearing a Key — Why Does He Wear It?
By Joseph Allen Oct. 17 2023, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

As one of the most well-known sites in hard right circles, The Daily Wire has courted an incredible amount of controversy over the course of its history. The outlet is well known for advocating for hard right policies, and for its popularity on platforms like Facebook.

Although figures like Ben Shapiro may be well known in those circles, Jeremy Boreing, the CEO of The Daily Wire, likely doesn't get as much attention as he should. Recently, following the launch of a new entertainment app, many are learning more about Jeremy, including one particular fashion choice which many are confused by. So, why does he always wear a key?

Why does Jeremy Boreing wear a key?

Jeremy is almost always seen wearing a bent key on a simple chain. For as long as he has been in the public eye, many have wondered what the deal is behind the key and why he wears it. Unfortunately, while Jeremy has been open about many things, he hasn't been very revealing about what the deal behind the key is and why he wears it.

It's possible that the key has a great deal of personal significance to Jeremy, and he doesn't talk about what it means because he doesn't want the public to be privy to those details of his life. It's also possible that it's just a thing he started doing one day, and he actively worked to encourage a sense of mystery around it. If the latter is true, then it's just another way in which Jeremy has proven to be a remarkably successful marketer.

Jeremy's key has gotten a lot of attention because of a new app.

In fact, Jeremy's branding around the key has been so successful that, while he is in charge of The Daily Wire, it's just one subsidiary of his broader company, Bentkey Services. Jeremy's company recently announced that it would be launching a new entertainment app called Bentkey that's designed to be an explicit rival to services like Disney Plus. The app will feature a wide array of children's programming, including a show about a group of homeschooled chinchillas.

On the 100th Anniversary of the day Walt Disney founded his company, I’m proud to announce the launch of ours. Introducing Bentkey, a new adventure in kids entertainment. https://t.co/X3jXhpbCJV — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 16, 2023

The Daily Wire said that it plans to invest as much as $100 million in the app over the next three years, and Bentkey seems to be designed explicitly in response to Disney's position on Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law. The app is set to launch on the 100th anniversary of Disney's founding.