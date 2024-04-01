Home > News > Politics Candace Owens Values a Traditional Family — So Who Are Her Parents, Husband, and Kids? "My family thinks that I am absolutely insane. The good news is that they've thought that since long before I dabbled into politics," Candace said. By Alex West PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Political commentator Candace Owens is a mega-controversial figure. While everyone is enthralled with her hot (and often problematic) takes, they rarely take a deep dive into her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Washington Post, Candace is "the new face of Black conservatism" as evidenced by her pro-Trump rhetoric, opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, and her position on the gender binary.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Candace Owens's family?

Candace and her husband, George Farmer, were married only one year after meeting each other in 2018. They connected at a conservative political event. Their fast-paced relationship led to the birth of their first child, a son, in 2021.

They welcomed a baby girl in July 2022 and a second son in November 2023. Candace is known for her traditionalist perspective on marriage and family, but her personal life is not as in-the-spotlight as her media-centric career.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Candace Owens's parents?

Despite Candace's traditionalist opinion, she was raised in a much different household. Her parents were divorced when she was younger, and she has not been very public about her parents.

Article continues below advertisement

We do know that she was raised, alongside her four siblings, by her grandparents. Her grandfather is Robert Owens, but details on her grandmother are also sparse. Her husband's father, Michael Farmer, is more well-known as he was the former treasurer of the British Conservative Party.

Why did Candace Owens leave 'The Daily Wire'?

Candace's outspoken opinions has led her to climb pretty high in the space of conservative media. In fact, she joined The Daily Wire in 2021, which gave her an immense platform. However, in March 2024, she stepped away from the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel was a turning point for her relationship with the outlet. After Israel's militant retaliation, Candace tweeted: “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, her co-host, Ben Shapiro, is an open and persistent Zionist which lead to tension between the two. “I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous," Ben said in a video. He even called her "disgraceful."

Candace's initial criticism of Israel as a State lead to her voicing antisemitic opinions. She wrote that there were "political Jews" who are a part of a “very small ring of specific people who are using the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism."

Article continues below advertisement

Her words seemed to be pointed at her co-host and others in the media commentary space. She liked an antisemitic tweet pointed at a Rabbi who was accused of being "drunk on Christian blood."