Tesla Fan Walks on Cybertruck Windshield to Prove How Tough It Is — and He Cracks It "We officially know the weight limit of the windshield: 240 lbs," someone quipped.

Back during the middle ages, and even in many parts of the world today, people were killing each other over religion. Their brand of monotheism versus someone else's brand of monotheism — how one sits in front of a religious leader preaching their particular type™ of practices versus how another group sits in front of a special religious leader preaching their own beliefs.

Today, however, a lot of religious zealotry seems to have been wrapped up into political parties (conservatives vs. democrats) and/or consumer goods. Take technology, for instance; Android users are looked upon in disgust by iOS die-hards. You've got the "PC Master Race" who glorify their gaming rigs over mere console mortals.

Heck, even among consoles, there are folks who will get into heated arguments about whether or not Xbox or PlayStation is better (while Nintendo fans are just chilling and doing their own thing). And it can be argued that this zealotry has certainly touched die-hard Tesla fans who, after the release of the Cybertruck, are being ridiculed for their blind faith.

Which includes this Cybertruck fan who, in a video posted to the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley YouTube page, posted himself glorifying the build quality and construction of the new vehicle's design and, even at 240 lbs, deciding to walk on top of the windshield to prove his point. He probably should've reconsidered that last part.

The video begins with the controversial point of the clip in question. Immediately, you can hear what sounds like a crack as he walks on the windshield. "Two hundred and forty pounds," he says, before the clip cuts to him standing in front of a fleet of Tesla vehicles.

Many of them are sporting dual flags: one is a Tesla motors flag and the other are the stars and stripes. He holds what appears to be a ball bearing in his hand and he says, "When you are literally out here, driving the Cybertruck, the best truck ever, obviously along with some other beautiful Teslas like a plaid and a Model X, what do you gotta do?"

Source: YouTube | @Tesla Owners Silicon Valley

He asks the rhetorical question before stepping up on a camouflage-wrapped Cybertruck, "You obviously have to get up and walk over it. Because this thing was built to last," he says. Almost immediately after stating that, he steps on the Cybertruck's windshield. A distinct cracking crunch can be heard as he walks on the windshield.

The fan either doesn't hear the cracking or refuses to acknowledge it for the duration of the video. "I'm literally walking on this thing right now. We're going, two hundred forty pounds." The clip then cuts to him walking around the outside of the vehicle where he engages in some patriotic speak about the manufacturing process of Teslas vehicles.

"It's so funny this is the most American made car, y'all hate on this truck even though this redefines what trucking should have been. Trucking hasn't changed in years," he says, walking around the vehicle and showing it off.

Source: YouTube | @Tesla Owners Silicon Valley

"Tesla makes the most American made cars. Period. Literally it doesn't..." he then points out the flags on the back of the vehicle. "You got Tesla, and you got the American flag. This thing, obviously, was built to last," he says, and then the video cuts out.

Numerous commenters who responded to his video could almost be heard face-palming off-camera upon seeing the cracked windshield. One person penned: "That cracking of the glass was louder than my bowl of Rice Krispies this morning," one wrote.

Source: YouTube | @Tesla Owners Silicon Valley

Another joked: "Lol he cracked his windshield and saying these things are made to last." While someone else quipped: "We officially know the weight limit of the windshield 240 lbs."

There were others who feared that his error was going to be a costly one: "Love that pause in his yapping as he breaks the windshield right before he picks back up and keeps talking, pretending he didn't just do $2,000 worth of damage to his vanity-mobile."

Source: YouTube | @Tesla Owners Silicon Valley