Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “It’s a Game Changer” — Man Says Carrying a Purse Changed His Life for the Better "Purse life is the life for me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 31 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @daleandthezdubs

A musician named Dale (@daleandthezdubs) often uploads videos to TikTok posting about his reggae/ska/punk band Dale and the ZDubs, but in a recent video he decided to take on a completely different bit of subject matter: the usefulness of men being able to carry around purses.

Article continues below advertisement

"My entire life up until this week has been a lie. A few days ago I bought this bag at the hardware store," the bearded, shirtless man states as he walks out of his home and outdoors. He holds the bag up to the camera and begins to share the revelation he experienced upon purchasing the bag.

"I've been putting miscellaneous items in it. Keys, cell phone, wallet, earbuds. I feel more organized. I'm losing things less. I'm less anxious," he says, walking around the yard as he rattles off the benefits to walking around with a bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, he gets down to the point of his post: "What I'm trying to say, is it took me to get to my mid thirties to realize all I needed was a purse. It's a purse," he says, allowing the bag to collapse open in front of him.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love it! I wanna take it to the bar," he says, laughing into the camera as his video closes out. The age-old question of why more men don't walk around with bags is one that's weighed down on humanity for a very long time. Folks in this Reddit thread posted to the r/randomthoughts sub pondered this very question.

The query was proposed by a Reddit user who was a staunch advocate of walking around with a purse and he wanted to know why others didn't engage in the practice: "I'm a male, I wear a bag/small satchel. It's just so convenient to carry things in, rather than my pockets. Plus I can carry a little extra. I know it's more common now, but I'm still surprised it's not like, universal. If you're a dude too, why don't you?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @daleandthezdubs

One person remarked that no matter what, they are always wearing a backpack, bypassing the need for having to carry a purse around at all times. Someone else chimed in that they liked this solution better than a purse or a satchel: "A backpack is simply superior. It can fit more, so I can go by a shop; it's comfortable, and it protects from the wind a bit."

Article continues below advertisement

However there were others who were about that #minimalist life and decided to embrace that by staying away from bags as much as possible: "I don't need to carry more than what fits in my pockets," they remarked.

Which started a conversation about other pocket essentials, where one person mentioned that all they needed were their phone, wallet, keys, and a pair of headphones. Someone else added that they also carry a knife.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @daleandthezdubs

"Why would I need [a bag]? Keys/wallet/phone is all I need, pockets work perfectly fine. It would also be f------ annoying to have to carry something around all the time," was another person's response.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that there are more and more men rocking bags when they're traipsing about their daily activities, however, at least when it comes to high-profile celebrities. Who What Wear shared several photos of various artists and male runway models rocking purses.

A$AP Rocky was photographed with a jay in his mouth holding a pink purse a pair of jeans and his grandpa's blazer. Jacob Elordi was snapped holding a yellow Louis Vuitton bag too, as was Bad Bunny who was pictured holding a Gucci Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @daleandthezdubs

David Beckham went with a rectangular Goyard Grand Hotel Trunk that he held in his hand, and then a mini trunk on a strap that he wore across his body as well.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Quora post discussing how people felt about the phenomenon of men walking around with purses, there was one woman who mentioned that her life would be made much, much easier if her husband just decided to carry around his own bag: "When we lived in Europe, it was a common sight and I really didn't think about it. It makes sense. My husband treats my purse like it belongs to him and loads it up with things he cannot carry in his pocket."

She added: "By the end of an outing, I am loaded down with everything in my pocketbook and the straps are digging into my shoulders. If he carried his own purse, I would not have aching shoulders and a backache. That would, however, start a new problem of 'Did he remember to pick up his purse at the sales register?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @daleandthezdubs