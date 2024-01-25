Home > Entertainment Jacob Elordi Is Rising in Fame and Wealth as He Takes on Meatier Roles Actor Jacob Elordi is turning heads for his role in ‘Saltburn’ and fans want to know his net worth. How much does Jacob Elordi make from his projects? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 25 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2017, no one knew who Jacob Elordi was. But after The Kissing Booth came out on Netflix, he gained 4 million followers essentially overnight. He became the hottest thing since sliced bread, and while he didn’t seem to slow down from an outsider's perspective, his rise to Hollywood stardom still had some bumps along the way.

As of 2024, Jacob is one of the biggest names in the industry. He transformed from a local Brisbane boy into a household name after playing Noah Flynn and subsequently Nate in HBO’s Euphoria. But what is Jacob’s net worth?

Jacob Elordi has an estimated net worth of over $4 million.

Outlets like Celebrity Net Worth estimate that Jacob’s net worth is $4 million, although it’s likely higher. While he likely wasn’t paid a ton for Netflix’s Kissing Booth considering his low status as a no-name actor when he was hired, he must be earning plenty more since. When he was hired for Euphoria, HBO reportedly paid lead actors anything between $150,000 to $1 million per episode, while supporting actors make between $50,000 to $150,000.

Assuming that Jacob fell around the $100,000 to $200,000 mark for his role in Euphoria, he must have made at least $1.6 million for his time on the show alone. Add in his more recent roles as Elvis in Priscilla and Felix in Saltburn, and as he has gained more of a profile, he’s likely making bank for those projects.

On top of that, Jacob models and partners with various brands, which is how many celebrities actually achieve a high net worth. He became one of the faces of Calvin Klein in 2021 with a steamy campaign and in 2022, he was the face of Hugo Boss’s The Scene Le Parfum. Now, he’s also an ambassador for Tag Heuer next to Ryan Gosling and Patrick Dempsey.

Partnerships like this can pay anywhere from a few thousand dollars per post to millions, and considering the big names of these brands, Jacob might have a much higher net worth than originally estimated. Even still, unlike many other Gen Z actors, Jacob came from a modest background without any nepotism to help him rise through the ranks.

Jacob moved to Los Angeles after filming The Kissing Booth, to try to pick up some more roles. However, he wasn’t booking anything and told GQ that he was about to move back to Brisbane after his last audition for Euphoria. He booked it, so he stayed in Los Angeles, but he had less than $800 in his bank account and was living out of his car.

A producer on the HBO series noticed Jacob spending way more time than usual in his trailer and his car. “My car was like a hoarder’s, stacked with boxes and coat hangers and things,” he said. The producer put him up at the Standard Hotel in West Hollywood while Jacob figured out his living situation. “I got really lucky. Which is just an L.A. story, you know?”