“Well, Well, Well” — 4WD Truck Driver Warns Family in Sedan Not to Go on Beach, They Don’t Listen

Source: TikTok | @imagesbynalls

Nalls (@imagesbynalls) is a photographer that lives in the Outer Banks who appears to often visit Corolla Beach in North Carolina. He's captured stunning videos of baby wild horses experiencing rain for the first time. He's posted wonderful tributes of his beautiful dog Zeus. And he also uploads lots of videos of people who just can't help but get their cars stuck on Corolla beach.

In a recent clip, Nalls records his conversation with a family in a white sedan that somehow made it onto the beach. He tries warning them to get out of there as they're probably going to get stuck and it'll cost $500 to get out. "It's a 4x4 only beach you ain't gonna get far," the driver in the video can be heard saying to folks in a white sedan. A dog can be heard barking off camera and whimpering.

The TikToker issues another warning: "Tow truck's five hundred dollars get you out if you get stuck. I wouldn't do it," he tells the driver who seems to stop and weigh the options of driving onto the beach, thinking about whether or not they're going to move ahead.

"I wouldn't do it," he tells them again. At this point, it seems as if they're just waiting for the man to leave so as not to be rude and just mosey on ahead in their sedan without having to worry about someone judging them for getting stuck or not in a sandbar.

"It's expensive," he warns them again before the video cuts to him recording the same family who found their car stuck in the sand. "Well, well, well," he says before zooming back out. "Don't listen to me."

He records them attempting to push their car out of the sand as the tide begins to approach and the video ends. This isn't the first time that Nails has called out beach drivers who get their cars stuck on the sand, either.

As someone who presumably spends a lot of time driving the beaches of Corolla, North Carolina, Nalls has seen a lot of tourists getting stuck while driving on the sand at the beach. He posted another clip that shows a smash cut of hapless beach goers who don't have the best of luck when it vehicular sandy activities. "It's officially tourist season so here's a highlight reel of last summer," Nalls writes in an overlay of the video.

A minivan that didn't even make it past the main road to drive into the beach is lodged into the sand, and then the clip cuts to a new-looking white Jeep Grand Wagoneer being flooded by water coming in through a rising tide.

"Weird looking boat," he comments, before footage of folks who traveled in the Wagoneer cracking open the doors to the vehicle, and then more footage of waves crashing into the car and jostling it in place. Finally, a video clip of the same car shows it being towed away by a truck that night.

He then shows how much of a nuisance going on the beach with a vehicle can be, as he shows a line of cars, wheels buried in the sand. "The only way in or out is blocked by stuck cars," he writes in another overlay in the picture. The next photo shows other folks standing around a car, "there's seven people currently stuck."

For whatever reason, there are a lot of folks who think that they can take their cars onto a beach just because they have a crossover SUV, but there are numerous factors drivers need to consider and boxes they should check off before doing so, even if they have a 4WD-capable ride.

Nalls shows several people driving through water, even right past folks wading in the water. But at least the last image of his other clip shops what appears to be an SUV being successfully pushed out of whatever sand trap it was stuck in.