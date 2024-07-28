Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Hospital Is Paying for University” — Ceiling Falls on Pregnant Woman Waiting to Give Birth "They going to sue as they should!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 28 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @savannahsellsatx

Imagine you're a nervous, new mom getting ready to bring your baby into the world. It's your first time ever going through a pregnancy, which is rife with its own trials and tribulations. And then you're finally nearing your labor date, so you go to the hospital and are placed in a room by hospital staff.

Article continues below advertisement

You get as comfortable as you can, not really knowing what you should do until it's your time to deliver the little guy or girl that's been gestating inside of you for so long. Still not knowing when you'll finally be able to see your baby in real time, you start to finally drift asleep, despite the adrenaline rush all the anxiety and anticipation has left pulsing throughout your body.

You finally are able to close your eyes and catch a few z's, probably dreaming of the fact that your entire life is about to change, and as scary as it may be, you can't wait until it happens. Then the literal sky comes crashing down on you. Well, not the sky, but the ceiling of the hospital room you're staying in.

Article continues below advertisement

That's what happened to TikToker Savannah Astani (@savannahsellsatx) who posted a viral video detailing the jarring experience that left her and a slew of other users on the popular social media application in total shock.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's 4 am and the hospital ceiling just fell on me while I'm preparing to give birth," the expectant mother writes in a text overlay of the video as she records the portion of the drop ceiling where one of the tiles fell. Narrating the clip is the incredulous woman who speaks about the scary incident.

"The ceiling in the hospital literally f---ing fell on me," she says, recording footage of the broken piece of ceiling tile on the floor beside her bed. On the bed is what looks like a massive mound of dust and other detritus that is strewn about over her blanket and on some of the hospital furniture beside her bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @savannahsellsatx

She then pans her camera to her husband who says into the lens, "Let the record reflect we will not be suing," he says, smiling as he backs away. Savannah doesn't seem so sure that's the case, however.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know about that," she says as her partner says something off camera. "The ceiling fell," she explains, showing more of the damage that occurred as a result of the sudden drop in. "On me, while I was sleeping," she says, before flipping the lens around to reveal herself sitting up in bed and showing off the pieces of the ceiling that crashed into the hospital room.

Source: TikTok | @savannahsellsatx

Article continues below advertisement

"This used to be our nurse's station, actually," a hospital staff member says, off camera in another portion of the clip. "So, surprised that this happened," they say to the mother as she works on cleaning up the mess with another worker for the healthcare facility.

Numerous TikTokers who responded to her video joked that Savannah's hospital visit was about to be covered and that she was going to get a fat payout as a result of her experience. Several of them clamored for an update, and Savannah delivered, posting a follow-up video giving a bit more insight into what happened to her while was waiting to deliver her child, but not much.

Article continues below advertisement

In her clip, she said that she didn't want to shed too much more light on what is ultimately a "private" issue, after stating that she had no idea the video was going to blow up as much as it did.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, she used the video as an opportunity to address some of the comments that people made regarding her husband's facial expressions in the video, along with speculations from users who said that her man wasn't supportive of her.

"I'm not gonna talk about a private issue, all I care about first and foremost is the care of my baby and myself, so that's what matters to me but, I am dying over the trolls and my husband. Yes, this baby just wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, that was my favorite comment," she says, adding a bit of levity to the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @savannahsellsatx