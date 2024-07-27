Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

“He Doesn’t Know Asylum Can Mean Two Things” — Anti-Trump TikToker Comments on Hannibal Lecter References

"Kinda like ‘whales’ and ‘Wales.’"

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Published Jul. 27 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET

Woman Attributes Trump Hannibal Lecter References to Confusion
Source: TikTok | @mrsmisanthrope2

In yet another round of political discourse that has nothing to do with national policy, TikToker Mrs. Misanthrope (@mrsmianthrope2) reveals that she believes she knows why President Donald Trump is constantly referring to Hannibal Lecter in his speeches, which she posted about on the popular social media application.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Hannibal thing explained," she writes in a text overlay of the video before getting into her thoughts on why former president Donald Trump repeatedly references the fictional character, Hannibal Lecter.

Source: TikTok | @mrsmisanthrope2
Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker says, "I saw a comment online and I have to share it with you guys. I think it cracks the code as to why, for the past several months, every single time Donald Trump is in front of a group of in front of an audience, and he's riffing, and he brings up immigration, he references Hannibal Lecter."

She believes that he mentions Hannibal Lecter because Lecter, the fictional character, is associated with "insane asylums." And "asylum" is a word that Trump possibly conflates with the issue of immigration. The idea of "asylum" seekers, Mrs. Misanthrope argues, is one that creates a mental connective bridge with Donald Trump for that reference.

She thinks that Trump pointed to Hannibal Lecter as a means of fear-mongering around the issue of immigration.

Article continues below advertisement
trump hannibal confusion
Source: TikTok | @mrsmisanthrope2

She referenced someone else's X post that theorized that Trump was unaware that the word "asylum" has separate meanings. "Could explain why he thinks political prisoners claiming asylum from Venezuela are being emptied out of insane asylums," X user @theJan6plaque wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
trump hannibal confusion
Source: TikTok | @mrsmisanthrope2

"Why does he always say 'the late, great Hannibal Lecter' like he’s an actual person?" a commenter wrote. In addition to the confusion about the word "asylum," it also seems like Trump may not realize that Hannibal Lecter is a fictional character written by Thomas Harris, brought to life on the movie screen by Anthony Hopkins, who, as another commenter pointed out, is still alive.

Article continues below advertisement
trump hannibal confusion
Source: TikTok | @mrsmisanthrope2

"How soon until he’s talking about Batman fighting bad guys in Arkham Asylum?" another commenter wrote.

"You would think that his team would advise him to drop the Hannibal Lector thing," said another. Truly! Something tells me that Trump doesn't always take his team's advice, though.

"Sadly, this makes all the sense in the world," another person wrote.

Listen, the 2024 election season has been a wild ride so far. Trump seemingly referring to Hannibal Lecter as a real person in conjunction with the topic of immigration because he might think there's only one use for the word "asylum" is like, the 10th most unbelievable thing that's happened. Seems like we're in for quite a journey leading up to November.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikTok's "Teamwork IFB" Trend Helps Smaller Creators Grow Their Following

“Who Raised You?” — Woman Shocked Gen Z Co-worker Has No Idea Who These ‘90s Icons Are

“I’m Doing This!” — Telemarketer Pranked by Woman Repeatedly Saying “Praise the Lord”

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.