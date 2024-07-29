Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Exposes Scammer Who Stole Her Credit Card to Book an Airbnb in Paris "The audacity of people is insane." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jul. 28 2024, 9:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @loveecydney

For some reason, the internet is full of a lot of broke b---- who love bragging about the vacations that they're going on, oftentimes on someone else's dime.

There are also folks who will unabashedly steal your credit card information and then post about all of the things they bought without any shame or remorse. One TikToker named Cyd (@loveecydney) is accusing another woman named Samantha Lopez of doing just that. According to Cyd, "Scammy Sammy" stole her credit card information to pay for a vacation that she went and posted all about on social media.

"Here she is shamelessly posting," Cyd says, rattling off a variety of different photos from the woman's vacation in Paris. Lopez can be seen hanging her head out of a window posing for the camera in a little French street. Then sipping on a cocktail with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"You really thought that you were going to travel the world on my dime and be posting in live time and think that you're gonna enjoy your vacation? Yeah no," Cyd says after highlighting the pics and then divulging a ton of the woman's information. She calls her a "career criminal" and says that she has a clothing line called Smnthachrstne and that she's based out of Los Angeles.

Cyd said that Samantha's story is a classic tale of someone fronting on the internet, i.e. pretending as if they are "living [their] best life" but in reality Samantha was just "stealing [people's] information" in order to help fund her lifestyle. She snips in a portion of a video Samantha took that shows her pulling up to an Airbnb that she didn't pay for.

She pulled up transactions on her credit card that she didn't make. The first one that was up, an $871.49 Airbnb charge. Thankfully, the accommodations application contained a unique identifier code with the transaction, so she was able to call up and find out some details pertaining to the purchase.

Lo and behold, Cyd was able to iron down that Samantha was indeed the culprit behind the shady transactions, and she showed the evidence in another screenshot of her video on the matter. After verifying that the charges were indeed fraudulent, she gave her credit card company a ring to let them know that something was amiss.

They were able to work at closing down her account(s) to ensure that Samantha wouldn't be able to use them any longer. She revealed that the scammer booked an entire week at the Airbnb on her card, and then proceeded to show the Airbnb listing in question in a series of other screenshots in her TikTok clip.

Cyd said she was able to easily find out exactly where Samantha was staying, highlighting that the woman has great taste but that she just can't "afford it," adding that she was able to narrow down her location from the street signs from the videos she posted to her social media.

After providing a ton of evidence for her claims highlighting Samantha's crimes, Cyd went on to discuss how she had her information stolen from the woman in the first place: "How she got my information I have no idea, but do I know this girl? Yes, we used to be friends," the TikToker reveals, dropping a bombshell towards the end of the clip.

She continued, "She used to live in Phoenix before she moved to LA and started being a weirdo, there was a prior instance [in May 2022, a text overlay in the video details] when she tried to not pay me back a large amount of money." Cyd goes on to say that she did get her money back, and went on to relay: "I just was not dealing with her I've not spoken to her probably...seen her probably a year and a half."

She concluded her video by stating, "Moral of the story is watch out for these scammers people really are more concerned about appearing a certain way on social media than their actual real life. Just beware of Samantha if you know this girl just know that she's a full on scammer like committing full on credit card fraud...so no one else has to deal with this crap so have a nice day," she says, smiling into the camera.

One TikToker in the comments section of the video was able to find Samantha's Instagram handle, which, as of this writing, appears as if it has been set to private. Someone else recommended Cyd file charges against Samantha: "Anything over $500 is a felony. Get her and get ur money back."

There were other people in the comments who said they were familiar with Samantha themselves, like this person who had no idea about her criminal extracurriculars: "This hits home because I’m friends with her 😭😭😭😭 no idea about this."