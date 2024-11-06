Home > News > Politics Not Feeling Great After Election Day 2024? Here Are Some Memes to Cheer You Up Election Day 2024 is officially over, and emotions are mixed. Here are several memes to try and lighten the mood! By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 6 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega / X / @msnetiker

The day after a presidential election is always a rollercoaster of emotions— whether you're celebrating a victory or simply trying to process the chaos. The 2024 election is no exception, and as the results come in, many of us turn to humor to help navigate the uncertainty, confusion, or sheer exhaustion that follows.

And that's where the memes come in! It's a well-established tradition of turning political tension into something we can all either laugh or cringe at. Whether you're looking for a laugh to lift your spirits or just curious about how the internet is reacting, we've rounded up some of the best "day after election" memes to help you get through the post-election aftermath.

The rest of the world truly can't believe it...

Rest of the world waking up to the #USAElection2024 pic.twitter.com/olvKexNKXD — Coralaen 💙✊🏻🌻🐝🇪🇺😎 (@Moonstone1812) November 6, 2024

Ah, the classic post-election meme we all know too well! As the results roll in, it's pretty much guaranteed that half the country will be frustrated (or outright angry) with the other half over their votes.

It's that uncomfortable reality where it feels like there's no true "win-win" situation, and suddenly, everyone's pointing fingers. What quickly follows is often a flood of insults, petty arguments, and a whole lot of "I can't believe you voted for that!" It's the messy, not-so-pretty side of politics that we all love (or love to hate).

This is great, but some of us can't ignore it.

me since the election is over and i won't have to see politics for the next 3 years pic.twitter.com/qCjOZIUoh5 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 6, 2024

While some people get to bask in the blissful comfort of ignoring anything political for the next few years, others don't have that luxury. For many, the aftermath of an election can be downright unsettling, and the uncertainty of what's to come can feel overwhelming.

Whether it's anxiety over policies, fear of what a new administration might mean, or just the emotional toll of the whole process, we can't fully imagine what it's like to be on the other side right now. It's quite honestly a time of high tension and frayed nerves, and for some, it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

At least we have football, right? Maybe not...

Now that the election is over, we need to focus on the big issue ahead…



Alabama/LSU is this Saturday — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) November 6, 2024

Now that the election's behind us, more than half the country can finally shift their focus to what really matters to them: Football. That's right, it's time for everyone to dive back into weekend tailgates, fantasy football leagues, and cheering for their favorite teams.

Whether you're popping open a bottle of champagne to celebrate or trying to cope with your candidate coming up short, football is the perfect way to take your mind off the chaos of the political arena. Hey, if nothing else, it's a chance to yell at the TV over missed passes and bad calls instead of political debates!

We can't lie — this is a great thing.

Now that the election is over and we won’t have to see political ads everyday for the next 4 years pic.twitter.com/yVaB7ccomG — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 6, 2024