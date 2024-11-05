Home > News > Politics Election Day Memes For Your Doomscrolling Pleasure Here are some great memes to enjoy without having to wade into the pit of despair that is the internet today! By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 5 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: X/@ITYSL_memes

Today's the day! Election Day 2024 is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you're feeling some mix of terrible-but-maybe-hopeful-but-definitely-stomachache-y. First thing first: Make sure you vote. Once you've done that, it's time to try to relax and practice some self-care. For some people, that might mean making some tea, listening to some tunes, and/or eating something nutritious.

For others, it means chowing down on leftover Halloween candy while trying to stave off a panic attack and maybe finding some funny memes to keep the anxiety at least a little bit at bay. If you happen to fall into that second camp, we've got your back. Here are some great memes to enjoy without having to wade into the pit of despair that is the internet today!

Red State, Blue State

This is also a great representation of what it looks like inside our brains right now.

Surprise!

Me checking Twitter all day like they’re going to surprise drop the election results a day early pic.twitter.com/AISWgTa5C3 — Emma Wager (@emmawage) November 4, 2024

Realistically, we'll probably be waiting a while before we get the final Election Day results. But that's not gonna stop us from checking our phones every couple of minutes. Just in case!

Elmo has your back.

You know it’s almost Election Day when the Sesame Street characters have to run a coordinated campaign to keep us from doing another Civil War. pic.twitter.com/kQJIMBzezv — Melissa Turkington (@Leftovers_Movie) November 4, 2024

Hello yes, this did in fact make us tear up just a little bit. But it's fine, we're all fine. Channeling our inner Mr. Rogers right now.

Accurate.

I got my sticker pic.twitter.com/uzqDosehb7 — I Think You Should Leave memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) November 4, 2024

Tired, hungry, worried, excited, nauseous. That just about sums it up!

What a week!

Seems impossible that Election Day is simultaneously on a Tuesday and also at the end of a very long week that actually feels like a year, but there you have it.

Airport rules!

Friendly reminder that from now until Wednesday, we are living in the metaphorical equivalent of an airport lounge. Calories don't count. Money doesn't matter. No one will judge you for having a beer at 10am. — Katie Howland (@katieshowland) November 4, 2024

Bonus idea: Go to an actual airport and get a ticket to another country. You know. Just in case.

Poor Planning.

i need to speak with whoever put halloween, daylight savings, and the election all in the same week i feel like im losing my mind and time isn’t real — pamela 🎡✨ (@tisthepamseason) November 4, 2024

This is all officially Too Much. Let's start a petition to spread things out just a little bit. And maybe move Christmas earlier to give us some cheer.

Whoops!

Me texting Kamala back on Wednesday: “OMG sorry JUST saw these. Do you still need thirty dollars?” — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) November 4, 2024

These politicians are so obsessed with texting us. Don't they have something else to do? Like ... try to win an election?

Priorities.

Putting seasonal depression on the back burner so I can focus on my election anxiety — Midge (@mxmclain) November 4, 2024

We just have to worry about Election Day until we have the results (whenever that is) and then we can get right back to the good stuff.

We'd love to see it.

CNN should let Anderson Cooper get drunk on election night — Nick Manes (@nickrmanes) November 3, 2024

They made this man stand in a hurricane earlier this year! Give Anderson a break.

Business as usual.

feeling rested, recharged, and ready to take on this totally normal week pic.twitter.com/TDr1mch9cB — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 3, 2024

To be fair, this isn't far off from how we feel on regular, non-Election Tuesdays. But the point stands.

Our queen.

Me talking about Ann Selzer (who I found out exists one hour ago) pic.twitter.com/aGU8oLO2zx — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 3, 2024

If you missed the Ann Selzer excitement from earlier this week, she's the internet's newest hero. Did they know who she was on Sunday? No. But today is Tuesday. It's a whole new day.

Wouldn't that be nice?

they should invent an election that’s not the most important of our lifetime — CIA election influencer 🛰️ (@youwouldntpost) October 24, 2024

Somehow, the elections keep getting more and more important. And we keep becoming hollower and hollower versions of our former selves.

Breaking!

BREAKING: all of us pic.twitter.com/ophNNXhmid — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) November 5, 2024

The world is on fire and there's only so much you as one individual person can do. Hope that helps! *Resumes screaming into the void*

Do you hear the people sing?

not saying things are tense, but all the characters from Les Miserables are gradually gathering out side my window to sing a song — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 4, 2024