Election Day Is Here! Find out What's Open, Closed, and Everything in Between

Election Day isn't a federal holiday, so most places operate as usual.

Published Nov. 5 2024, 9:27 a.m. ET

Well, the day has finally arrived — Election Day 2024! On Tuesday, Nov. 5, millions of Americans will head out to the polls to fulfill their civic duty and cast their votes in the presidential election.

While many are ready to go, some still have a few questions. In fact, one of the most common: What's open and closed on Election Day? Here's what you need to know.

What's open and closed on Election Day?

Just to clarify, Election Day isn't a federal holiday, so most things — like grocery stores and retail shops — will operate as usual. However, several states do recognize it as a state holiday, meaning some key places will be closed for the day.

Most schools are closed on Election Day.

Congrats, kiddos — you've got the day off! Most schools are closed on Election Day since many serve as polling places. It's actually a smart move, as it helps to reduce traffic and keep things safer for everyone.

That said, some schools do stay open on Election Day, especially if they're not being used as voting locations. So, be sure to check your local school calendar to see if your school is in session or shutting its doors for the day.

The post office is open on Election Day.

As mentioned earlier, Election Day isn't a federal holiday. With that said, yes, post offices will remain open, and mail will still be delivered as usual on this important day!

Banks are also open on Election Day.

The same goes for most banks — since Election Day isn't a federal holiday, they'll be open too! Major banks like Bank of America, Capital One, PNC, Wells Fargo, and TD Bank will all be open, so you can take care of any banking needs without disruption.

