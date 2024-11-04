Home > News > Politics Election Day Is Upon Us! Find out if Schools in Your Area Are Open or Closed Many schools close on Election Day, but some keep their doors open. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 4 2024, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s finally here — Election Day is upon us, and we know you've all got a million questions swirling around! While some of you got your voting done early, many are ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 5.

With local schools doubling as polling places, parents and staff might be asking: Are the schools open on Election Day? Here's everything you need to know.



So, is there school on Election Day?

As it turns out, most schools are usually closed on Election Day! They often take the day off to avoid the chaos that comes with a flood of voters, school buses, and the usual drop-off and pick-up frenzy. With all that activity and so many people milling around, keeping kids safe is a top priority, so closing down for the day is a smart move.

While it's not a federal holiday, many schools do observe Election Day by shutting their doors. This actually provides a fantastic opportunity for families to discuss the importance of getting involved in the voting process!

my siblings’ and my daughter’s school are closed tomorrow because of the election bc it’s too risky. when i was in elementary school, i remember election days when all the adults would come to the school gym to vote, then go home. simple, easy. it’s too dangerous for the kids now — noelle 🇵🇸 (@astraeagoods) November 4, 2024

Plus, a lot of employers give their staff part or even the whole day off to make sure everyone has the chance to vote without the stress of rushing back to work or worrying about arriving at the polls too late. After all, nothing should come between you and your right to vote!