Election Day Is Upon Us! Find out if Schools in Your Area Are Open or Closed

Many schools close on Election Day, but some keep their doors open.

Nov. 4 2024

It’s finally here — Election Day is upon us, and we know you've all got a million questions swirling around! While some of you got your voting done early, many are ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 5.

With local schools doubling as polling places, parents and staff might be asking: Are the schools open on Election Day? Here's everything you need to know.

So, is there school on Election Day?

As it turns out, most schools are usually closed on Election Day! They often take the day off to avoid the chaos that comes with a flood of voters, school buses, and the usual drop-off and pick-up frenzy. With all that activity and so many people milling around, keeping kids safe is a top priority, so closing down for the day is a smart move.

While it's not a federal holiday, many schools do observe Election Day by shutting their doors. This actually provides a fantastic opportunity for families to discuss the importance of getting involved in the voting process!

Plus, a lot of employers give their staff part or even the whole day off to make sure everyone has the chance to vote without the stress of rushing back to work or worrying about arriving at the polls too late. After all, nothing should come between you and your right to vote!

However, it's important to note that not all schools close on Election Day. Some districts keep their doors open, especially if they’re not serving as polling places. So you'll want to check your local school calendar to find out if yours is among those in session.

You wouldn't want to show up bright and early only to discover that school is closed for the day! And equally, you wouldn't want to miss out on a day of classes simply because you assumed it was closed when it actually wasn't.

