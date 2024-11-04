Home > Entertainment > Music > Rihanna Rihanna Wants to Vote for Kamala Harris, but Can't — Why? RiRi encouraged her fans to "Vote 'cause I can't" on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 4. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 4 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@badgalriri

On Monday, Nov. 4, Rihanna made it clear on Instagram that she would vote for Kamala Harris as the next U.S. President if she could. Sadly, that's not the case.

RiRi shared that she wishes she could use her influence to make a difference. Here's why she's rooting for the Vice President in spirit during the 2024 election.

Why can't Rihanna vote?

Rihanna isn't a U.S. citizen and is legally a Barbadian citizen. Therefore, she's unable to legally vote in elections, though she can use whatever channel she wants to encourage her fans to use their voice. Rihanna's endorsement of Vice President Harris was announced on her Instagram account via a reel posted on her timeline.

The "Lift Me Up" singer recorded herself looking out of a window with sunglasses on, appearing to be in deep thought. Rihanna added she wished she could smuggle one of her and A$AP Rocky's sons' passports to ensure her vote could be heard. "POV: Me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport," she quipped. "#VoteCauseICant."

Though she can't vote, Rihanna has used her influence to be vocal about the power of other U.S. citizens using their voices. And, because she's the clapback queen, she has no qualms about using her power to let a fan (or non-fan) know when to cross her. In 2018, during the U.S. Midterm elections, Rihanna reposted an Instagram post from Shaun King listing the states allowing same-day voter registration.

